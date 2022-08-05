Get ready to slurp some shellfish. Friday is National Oyster Day.

Deco knows the perfect place to celebrate the scrumptious sea dumpling. The best part? You’ll fill your belly, and you won’t empty your wallet.

Tom Kenny (as SpongeBob SquarePants, voice): “I’ll try my oyster call.”

You won’t have to go that far to put your oyster order in at Rivertail. The Fort Lauderdale restaurant is ready for Friday’s National Oyster Day blowout.

Paul Pincus, executive chef: “Because we’re a new American seafood restaurant that features fresh oysters year-round, we’re doing a special feature on oysters that day.”

Special is right. They’re taking their happy hour deal — 99 cents an oyster — and letting it run all night long. That’s one buck for each beautiful bi-valve until closing.

And you’re getting the good stuff.

Paul Pincus: “We stick to fresh delicious oysters. We have multiple sauces that we serve with them. All the 99-cent oysters come with horseradish lemon cocktail sauce and our shallot Champagne vinaigrette.”

Right about now, you might be asking yourself: “Do oysters really deserve a day all for themselves?”

The chef thinks so.

Paul Pincus: “They’re light and sweet and delicious. People love them for catering to themselves. It makes you feel a little bit bougie, a little bit more relaxed.”

There’s one more thing you might have heard about the marvelous mollusk.

Paul Pincus: “It’s also known to be a natural aphrodisiac. You know, a little romantic, it romanticizes the night.”

A cocktail or two will definitely help with that scenario.

Paul Pincus: “We have the Flowers on the River. It’s a light, sweet, juice-flavored drink, and then we also have the Vodka Mule with vodka, ginger beer and some fresh lime juice. It balances the acidity and sweetness of the oysters.”

And here is the proper way to eat an oyster on National Oyster Day — or any other day.

Paul Pincus: “Getting it all back together at once. Don’t try to chew it, just want to get it right back.”

Ariel: “Who wouldn’t want to spend National Oyster Day here at Rivertail? Whenever I’m in the mood for oysters, I always come. It’s always phenomenal, and it is always a great atmosphere.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Rivertail

4 W Las Olas Blvd., Suite 120

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

954-306-2665

rivertailftl.com

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.