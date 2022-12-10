This Christmas, don’t be surprised if you get five air fryers. From three people. At first, you might need a drink to recover from all the thoughtfulness … and maybe a few more, because you just sold your air fryers!

It takes a village to throw a really good party, and the Riverfront Holiday Village at The Wharf is up to the task

Tony Guerra: “The Wharf is an open-air event space. We welcome everyone who has cabin fever and wants to get out of the house and go out for lunch or go out for a cocktail.”

You heard him. Put on your best holiday outfit or that ugly sweater and head on over for some good old-fashioned partying.

Tony Guerra: “It’s this spectacular where we dress up the entire Wharf as a holiday-themed park. We want to embrace the holidays, make it festive, make it colorful and make it bright with lights.”

But if the lights don’t impress ya, they’re hoping their special holiday drink list will.

Tony Guerra: “Every year we feature over a dozen cocktails — they’re all holiday themed — with pumpkin flavors, coffee, peppermint, candy cane. It’s a must try.”

So, just remember: if you want to get away from that one annoying family member who’s visiting, The Wharf is the perfect place to be, because the party goes on all month long.

Tony Guerra: “It’s bright lights, it’s fun, it’s excitement.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Riverfront Holiday Village at The Wharf

20 W Las Olas Blvd.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

954-372-7606

wharfftl.com/events

