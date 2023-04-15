You know the saying “life’s nothing but a dream?” Well, more so in SoFlo, with all the mad delicious places to eat. At The Ritz-Carlton in the Grove, they’re mad about brunch, and they’re serving eats, “Alice in Wonderland”-style. Come and take a tasty trip down the rabbit hole.

Johnny Depp (as the Mad Hatter): “There is a place. Some say to survive it, you need to be mad as a hatter, which luckily I am.”

Gio Gutierrez: “Welcome to our Wonderland.”

Well, you don’t have to be Johnny Depp mad to come to this spring brunch.

Gio Gutierrez: “The Mad Hatters Series Brunch is happening here at Isabelle’s Grill Room & Garden at The Ritz-Carlton in Coconut Grove.”

Decked out with “Alice in Wonderland” decor, this dreamland is a great way to end your weekend or start your week.

Gio Gutierrez: “There’s incredible food. It is a vibe. It is beautiful, it’s outdoors, and if you don’t love it, off with their heads!”

This food haven will leave you grinning like a Cheshire Cat every Sunday until the end of May.

Christine Hewit: “Honestly, the brunch was fantastic. It’s an outdoor setting in the Grove, so you can’t beat that.”

Depending on your party size, you can get your sweet treats in a bird cage or a wheel of deliciousness.

Christine Hewit: “Oof, the desserts. I had a bite of every single one. There was a couple with gold flakes on it that was fantastic.”

And the inventive cocktails are all about Alice … like a drink called the Jabberwocky.

Gio Gutierrez: “It’s like a Negroni sbagliato with Grey Goose Strawberry & Lemongrass and tea.”

It comes served in a teapot to share with your friends, or you can sip in a cup just for yourself.

Gio Gutierrez: “The next cocktail is Down the Rabbit Hole. We’re using a Bombay Premier Cru. It’s a new gin.”

If gin is not your thing, this next beverage will leave you curiouser and curiouser.

Gio Gutierrez: “The last cocktail might be my favorite, it’s called Through The Looking Glass. Imagine a mojito, but without all that mint. I tastes like a mojito, and there’s an ice spear with a mirror in it, so you could really check it out and question a lot of things.”

And having friends to ask those maddening questions with. That’s what life is all about.

Christine Hewit: “It’s a great place to spend time with your friends and just sort of have an escape and just really immerse yourself in a beautiful, magical experience.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Mad Hatters Spring Brunch Series

Isabelle’s Grill Room & Garden

The Ritz-Carlton Coconut Grove, Miami

3300 SW 27th Ave.

Miami, FL 33133

305-644-4675

ritzcarlton.com/en/hotels/miami/coconut-grove/dining/isabelles

