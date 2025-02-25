SoFlo has no shortage of great places to eat and if you’re like us, you find some of them on social media, thanks to a ton of talented local foodie influencers. Deco’s Alex Miranda caught up with a rising Instagram star who just won’t put down the fork.

You may remember Melissa Marrero Rodriguez as a local tv reporter. But Mel has made the transition to bonafide influencer, not sharing her great love of all: Dinner. Well, her husband too, but…food.

Melissa Marrero Rodriguez is hungry.

Melissa Marrero Rodriguez: “I am obsessed with food, service and atmosphere.”

But especially at Motek in Coral Gables.

Melissa Marrero Rodriguez: I can’t wait for you to try it. It’s Mediterranean. I honestly can come here just for the hummus.”

Alex Miranda: “I heard about the hummus.”

Melissa Marrero Rodriguez: “And the bread so creamy, right? Look at that.”

Just one restaurant the rising food influencer has posted about on her popular Instagram account: Always Hungry Mel, where the TV reporter-turned-social media star showcases…Oh.

Melissa Marrero Rodriguez: “This is the raised burger. It’s made with lamb. It’s cut up into small little pieces, perfect for social media so you don’t make a mess.”

Sizzling spots in South Florida.

Melissa Marrero Rodriguez: “It started off when I was a reporter for eight years, I had a foodie segment. People would DM me. ‘What restaurant is that? I want to go?’ And that’s when I decided, ‘OK, I need to start Always Hungry Mel.'”

Including Caracas Bakery, also in the Gables, where you just might see a Jonas Brother.

Melissa Marrero Rodriguez: “Jesus, I heard that Joe Jonas loves coming here. What does he get?”

Jesus Brazon: Normally, he gets a Cachito and coffee, but he likes everything from the place.”

Melissa Marrero Rodriguez: “So what do we have in front of us?”

Jesus Brazon: “Right now you have the Golfeados, which is our version of the morning bun and we have a plain croissant and the famous Cachita we make in-house.”

Alex Miranda: “Thank you so much for bringing me here.”

Melissa Marrero Rodriguez: “Caracas is a local gem in Coral Gables. They actually just opened their new location here.”

Alex Miranda: “I haven’t learned the eating cute part, yet.”

Melissa Marrero Rodriguez: “Definitely not.”

Melissa Marrero Rodriguez: “My husband and I do a lot of date nights. We go to lunch. My family and I as well. If it’s a new restaurant coming to South Florida, publicists or restaurant owners reach out to me to go check it out.”

Her handsome husband, Javi, is a follower favorite.

Melissa Marrero Rodriguez: “I only post restaurants that we both enjoy.”

Video: “We ordered the Prosciutto and Stracciatella. A must at Luca. So good. Now we’re at Eating House where they have a Una Vodka drink called the Post-it Note.”

Melissa Marrero Rodriguez: “They’re spending their money, and so I want to make sure I send them to the right places. We film, and then I go home, write the story and put it together. Honestly, you just need a phone, a light, a tripod and a husband like Javi.”

Or at least a friend.

Alex Miranda: “We gotta get a bigger bite than that, Melissa. Come on!”

Melissa Marrero Rodriguez: “It’s vertical now.”

Alex Miranda: “oh, it’s vertical now. Okay, got it!”

Alex Miranda: “Wow, that looks good.”

Melissa Marrero Rodriguez: “OK, that’s a little, a little too close.”

Alex Miranda: “Hey guys, welcome to…”

Melissa Marrero Rodriguez: “Alex. What are you doing?’

But also has this advice for up and comers,

Melissa Marrero Rodriguez: “Be passionate. That’s so important. Post consistently. Three times a week, and then try to every single day. When I film something and I’m like, so happy and excited about it, I can’t wait to see what people think. So it makes me really, really happy.”

Follow Melissa on Instagram, TikTok and Threads @ALWAYSHUNGRYMEL

