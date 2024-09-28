A new sneaker brand is making waves in the footwear industry by focusing on just three key principles: comfort and versatility. Let’s not forget stylish. The rising sneaker brand IF/THEN is aiming to redefine how we think about everyday sneakers.

A new sneaker is stepping into the Miami spotlight.

Jordan Barrocas: “It’s like a shoe you can wear all day, every day.”

These stylish kicks are from a new brand called IF/THEN by Jordan Barrocas.

Jordan Barrocas: “IF/THEN is a new shoe brand that I started about a year ago. Our first shoe is called the Calisto. It’s a super cool, insanely comfortable, versatile sneaker.”

Being super cool was only one of the requirements for the brand.

Jordan told Deco he really just wanted a shoe that was versatile.

Jordan Barrocas: “About a year and a half ago, there wasn’t a shoe that I could really find that really satisfied what I was looking for. I’ve got to wear a lot of hats every day, so whether I’m dropping my kids off at school, going to a meeting or getting breakfast, there wasn’t one shoe that could do it all, so I decided to make it.”

And he’s no amateur when it comes to making shoes.

Jordan Barrocas: “I’m actually a third generation shoe maker. We say in the industry I was born in a shoe box, so my family had a shoe factory. I grew up going to the factory as much as I could.”

The next requirement? Comfortability.

Jordan Barrocas: “Every piece of it had to be comfortable, so we have a knit upper, it’s form-fitting, it wears like a sock. We have a really comfortable insole with memory foam; it feels like you’re walking on a cloud.”

Jordan says when designing the brand, he really wanted to go with a name that made sense.

Jordan Barrocas: “IF/THEN is a logic statement. It can be as simple as, if you try the shoes, you’re going to love them, or if we make the shoe comfortable, guys will wear it.”

As of now, the Calisto comes in a variety of colors for men … but for ladies, your day is coming.

Jordan Barrocas: “We’ve got our women’s line ready. We’re waiting until spring to launch it, but we have got the same exact comfort features, a little difference in the shape of the shoe, just to fit a woman’s foot better, but super cute.”

Women’s shoes aren’t the only thing on the horizon. Jordan says there is much more to come.

Jordan Barrocas: “We want to make the world a little bit more comfortable, so we’re starting with shoes, and then, from there we’ll see. I think there’s accessories that can be a lot more comfortable, there’s apparel. We don’t want to bite off more than we can chew.”

For more deets about IF/THEN footwear, click here.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.