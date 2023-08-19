Country music knows how to get us all up in our feels and tug at our heartstrings … and up-and-coming artist Alana Springsteen knows just how to do that. She’s sharing her journey from creating her first album and touring with some of the greats in country music.

Alana Springsteen (singing): “What if we don’t have to choose.”

Country music star in the making Alana Springsteen debuted her new album, called “Twenty Something,” which is broken down into three parts: “Messing It Up”, “Figuring It Out” and “Getting It Right.”

Alana Springsteen: “Each one kind of touches on different tones of what it’s like to be in your 20s and different phases of all of that, and it’s fun to end it on a high note, though, because overall, like my life, the past two years has been just a dream come true.”

And now she’s touring with Luke Bryan, who she saw at the Grand Ole Opry when she was 10.

10-year-old Alana Springsteen: “I’m gonna be there.”

And, in a full-circle moment, it was Luke who told her that she would make her Opry debut.

Alana Springsteen: “He heard that story about 10-year-old me and, like, just wanted to give me that moment.”

Alana’s journey started when she picked up the guitar at 7 years old.

Alana Springsteen: “In some ways, it’s always felt like my purpose. Like, I think there’s some things you just know in your gut.”

Alana Springsteen (singing): “Tugging on the strings inside my heart.”

Her dream wouldn’t have been possible, though if it wasn’t for her family’s support.

Alana Springsteen: “Taking me to Nashville, we’d go about quarterly. We’d drive 12 hours, and then they moved for me when I was 14 years old.”

Alana Springsteen (singing): “Baby, you’re the ghost in my guitar.”

Alongside her family, she’s got a lot of love from another superstar, too: Chris Stapleton, who’s also featured in her song “Ghost in My Guitar.”

Alana Springsteen: “It brought the song to life the exact way that I was hoping and picturing, and I’m just so grateful to him, because it didn’t matter to him if I was like a super successful, like, Grammy-winning artist. Like, he was willing to take a chance, and he believed in the song and in me that much.”

Alana Springsteen (singing): “I hear it in my head, and there you are.”

For now, Alana’s focusing on the vision for her tour.

Alana Springsteen: “Every show, I’m just gaining confidence and finding new moments and cool ways to connect with people.”

Alana Springsteen (singing): “Baby, you’re the ghost in my guitar. Baby, you’re the ghost.”

