Move over, Beyoncé. Another musical giant has gone country. Ringo Starr is the latest artist to celebrate the genre … but when it comes to country music, this ain’t Ringo’s first rodeo.

Ringo Starr (singing “Thankful”): “And now I’m, thankful for the love you’ve shown, your love for me, I’ve never known.”

That’s just a little taste of what you’ll hear on “Look Up,” the new country release from Ringo Starr. The album came about by accident, after he ran into songwriter T-Bone Burnett.

Ringo Starr: “And I said, ‘Have you got any songs?’ He says, ‘Yeah, I got nine,’ so I thought, ‘Would you want to produce it for me?’ and he said, ‘Sure.'”

So T-Bone took the tunes down to Nashville and got them ready for Ringo back in L.A.

Ringo Starr: “And I did the drums, and sang it here, but it just came about.”

“Look Up” is filled with songs he can relate to.

Ringo Starr: “You know, you can put a lot of emotion in a country song.”

Ringo’s love of country was on display back when he was part of a band you may have heard of.

Ringo Starr: “With The Beatles of course, they’d give me one track a record, and some of them were country-ish.”

One of his big numbers in the Fab Four was “Act Naturally.”

Ringo Starr (singing “Act Naturally”): “We’ll make a film about a man that’s sad and lonely, and all I gotta do is, act naturally.”

There’s more. His second solo album was 1970’s totally country “Beaucoups of Blues.”

Ringo Starr (singing “Beaucoups of Blues”): “I see me a man, who’s lonely, wants only to lose, beaucoups of blues.”

“Look Up” wasn’t the former Beatle’s first choice for an album title.

Ringo Starr: “Once we were laughing, ‘what are you gonna call the album?’ I thought ‘B On Say.'”

[Ringo chuckles.]

Ringo Starr: “Nobody laughed.”

Note to Beyoncé and everyone else: “Look Up” drops next month.

And you can catch Ringo & His All-Starr Band at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood on June 20.

Ringo Starr: “Ringo and the All-Starrs gives me a great opportunity to play behind all those other guys and then to front it myself.”

For more information, or to purchase tickets to see Ringo & His All-Starr Band, click here.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox