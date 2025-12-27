There’s nothing that says tradition like Soup & Champagne. This annual Haitian party is slurping its way to NoMi Village for the first time, and promises to be the flavorful celebration to kick off the new year.

Sipping bubbles between spoonfuls is best done around friends.

The Haitian tradition of Soup & Champagne has been circling around North Miami for years.

Haitian Pooh Bear: “We became the first black, free country. So the way the slaves celebrated was with the soup, which is a pumpkin soup. Everybody came together and we tasted the soup and we tasted the freedom. This has become a tradition. We had everybody here, from Jamie Foxx to the ‘Housewives of Atlanta.'”

But for the first time, NoMi Village is setting the vibe on Jan. 1.

Jones Pierre: “The city wants to give shine to restaurants that are in the city. So we’re actually going to have four different restaurants from the city cooking a different type of soup.”

Jones Pierre: “Once you walk in, you’re gonna be given soup and champagne for two hours, it’s unlimited. Then after that, it turns into a party, a celebration. There’ll be performers, there’ll be fancy looking Haitian people, beautiful.”

Icons will be gracing the stage.

Haitian Pooh Bear: “We have Alan Cave, we have Rutshelle Guillaume.”

Haitian Pooh Bear: “This is a very, very anticipated duo. We have a lot of surprises, of course, we don’t want to reveal everything here. But we do have a couple of international artists also will be pulling up.”

This all white bubbly party is worth raising a spoon and glass to.

Jones Pierre: “This is our seventh year we’re doing it in Miami. We’re gonna have our VIP sections, we’re gonna have our party zone. They’re gonna be able to take the fancy backdrops pictures.”

Haitian Pooh Bear: “Start the year the right way, on a positive note and try to make 2026 the best year that we can.”

Tickets to this unique celebration start at $100.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Soup & Champagne at The NoMi Village

12351 NW 7th Ave

North Miami, FL 33168

To buy tickets, click here.

