In Miami, we ring in the New Year a little different. Yeah, we don’t have snow to shovel or wear a big puffy jacket. Instead, we party by the water with a lot of music. The go to destination spot is Bayfront Park.

Good music and fireworks go hand in hand when it comes to bringing in the New Year.

And Bayfront Park is up to the challenge.

Tony Albelo: “Great parties happening in Miami for NYE, but when you’re looking at the biggest, best, and of course it’s free it’s a great place to come with the family, and if there’s any place you want to come and really have this entire outdoor, Miami experience on the bay, the only place to come is Bayfront New Year’s Eve.”

And the entertainment will not disappoint.

Tony Albelo: “This year we have amazing a-list artists, multi Grammy winners like Willy Chirino.”

Willy is no stranger to the Bayfront stage.

He’s done it many times before and can’t get enough.

Willy Chirino: “I’m very excited, to be performing at the New Year’s Eve bash.”

And he has a list of songs he must sing.

Willy Chirino: “There’s a song called, ‘Soy Guajiro’, which I cannot perform anywhere without playing because it’s a classic of my music. Another song called ‘Medias Negras’, which people won’t allow me to not be able to sing.”

The Miami energy and world artists are what makes Bayfront the place to be.

Tony Albelo: “And as a special guest, we have Nomcebo. She’s an artist from South Africa that had an amazing wild hit last year, called Jerusalema that turned into a dance craze and has a close to a billion views on Youtube.”

The dancing is not the only thing that will move your body.

The rumbling of the fireworks and the big orange come as part of the experience.

Tony Albelo: “Most of the time when you see fireworks you’re in a little bit of a distance. Here at Bayfront Park, they’re on a barge, 100 yards away. You feel, you see, you smell, every explosion, it’s really. If you’ve never been to Bayfront Park for New Year’s Eve, I invite you to come. I think if the big orange could talk, he’d say the same thing.”

There’s nothing like starting 2023 with a bang.

Willy Chirino: “It’s wonderful to be a part of it. And to be able to say goodbye to 2022 in the best city of the world Miami”

The party starts at 6 p.m., but come early.

Ride sharing or public transportation are recommended.

The Brightline will stay open until 1 a.m.

