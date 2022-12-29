Every new year, most of us add something to our list of resolutions. Sometimes we get them done, and other times, not so much. This year, let’s make putting ourselves first at the top of our resolutions, and the best way to do that is by enjoying a day at the spa … like the one at the Carillon Miami Wellness Resort.

Get the new year started right and treat yourself to some r-and-r at the Carillon Miami Wellness Resort.

With the resort’s day passes, you’ll get all the benefits of staying at the hotel, without the big old price tag.

Patrick Fernandes: “You have access to the hydrotherapy circuit, the amenities in the locker room, the spa, the beach and our pool.”

That includes their thermal spa experience.

Patrick Fernandes: “The day spa circuit includes nine suites that vary from hot to cold. The idea is to relax the body and the mind.”

Besides helping you de-stress, there’s a few other benefits, too.

Patrick Fernandes: “The thermal spa experience will increase blood circulation, reduce any pain you may have. The hydrotherapy circuit to relax the muscles because it prepares you to get the full benefit of a spa treatment, whether it be a massage, a facial or a touchless treatment.”

Nathalia Ferreira: “I think this is a good way to give back to yourself, especially after a whole year of stress and craziness, whether it’s family-wise or work-related. I think anybody and everybody deserves just to be in a bubble for a little bit.”

While you’re there, you can spend the day by the adult-only pool, hang out by the beach or enjoy the art installations.

Patrick Fernandes: “You’ve been working for an entire year; this is the perfect opportunity to relax and start the new year on the right note, enjoy the day pass for just a day and take care of your health, your well-being, and allow yourself to de-stress and relax.”

