Unicorns, vampires, the Loch Ness Monster, an honest mechanic, they’re all mythical creatures.

But there’s one who’s a step above the rest and it’s a really, really big step. A family of Bigfoots are front and center in the new movie “Sasquatch Sunset.” Deco’s getting wild with the cast.

Don Ameche (as Dr. Wallace Wrightwood): “There are no abominable snowmen. There are no sasquatches. There are no big feet.”

You’ve seen Bigfoot like this in 1987’s “Harry and the Hendersons.”

Bill Farmer (voice of Goofy): “Look, Max!”

Jason Marsden (voice of Max Goof): “Dad, it’s Bigfoot!”

Bill Farmer (voice of Goofy): “Could you back up a bit, Mr. Foot?”

And even like this in Disney’s “A Goofy Movie.” But in the new adventure-comedy “Sasquatch Sunset,” Riley Keough, Jesse Eisenberg, and Christopher Zajac-Denek are embracing their wild side.

And yes, that’s really them in those larger-than-life costumes! Bet that made it easier to get in character.

Jesse Eisenberg: “You almost have no choice but to like get out of your own head because you’re in this suit and the makeup took like an hour 45 minutes on the face, you know gluing every little hair to the face.”

Christopher Zajac-Denek: “The whole process kind of allowed you to just sit and think about what you’re gonna have to do.”

The movie explores a year in the life of this Sasquatch family. As they try to adapt to the world around them. Sounds kind of like how the cast had to embrace becoming these mythical creatures.

Christopher Zajac-Denek: “We had a week of Sasquatch boot camp.”

Riley Keough: “We learned our, the way, you know, our Sasquatch walk and our grunting language and kind of played around with that a little bit.”

These characters may seem other-worldly on the surface, but as Jesse tells Deco, the film makes you feel connected to them.

Jesse Eisenberg: “The story and the characters were so funny and relatable and human that you kind of figure this weird push and pull of feeling a little bit like yourself and feeling like this completely new thing.”

“Sasquatch Sunset” is in theaters on April 19.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.