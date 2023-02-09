Rihanna is making a comeback five years in the making. The pop icon has been missing from the music scene. Now the Rihanna drought is just about over.

This weekend, RiRi’s returning as the star of the Super Bowl halftime show … but it’s not like she’s just been sitting around.

Announcer: “RiRi, where have you been?”

We’re days away from Rihanna’s very highly anticipated return to the stage.

Rihanna (singing): “Where have you been?”

All eyes will be on RiRi as she leaves her mark during the halftime show performance at Super Bowl LVII on Sunday.

This is Rihanna’s first public performance since 2018, when she hit the Grammy stage with DJ Khaled.

Rihanna (singing): “When I’m with you, all I get is wild thoughts.”

Fans are already getting into the bad gal RiRi spirit.

Fans from 33 NFL teams linked up to sing Rihanna’s hit song “Stay” in preparation of her musical comeback.

Rihanna (singing): “Work, work, work, work, work.”

While it’s been more than six years since Ri’s dropped an album, the singer has been busy.

Rihanna (singing): “Lift me up.”

She just got her first Oscar nomination for the song “Lift Me Up” from the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” soundtrack.

Rihanna’s also tried her hand at acting. She had a cameo in the sci-fi adventure “Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets” and starred along-side several other A-listers in “Ocean’s 8.”

And let’s not forget she’s also been preoccupied building her fashion and beauty empire. She launched her cosmetic line Fenty Beauty a few years ago, followed by her Savage X Fenty lingerie collection a year after that.

All of this, along with her music, has solidified Rihanna as a household name.

Her biggest role, however, came last year … when she became a mom. Rihanna gave birth to a son, whom she had with boyfriend, A$AP Rocky.

But now she’s ready to make her comeback. She’s launched a new Savage X Fenty Game Day Collection to get fans ready for what she’s planned for the big day.

Rihanna (singing): “Where have you been all my life.”

