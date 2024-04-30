The Miami Grand Prix will be the hottest event in town and the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino is taking the celebration to the next level. Alex Miranda got a preview of a new hotspot where life’s a real beach!

Now while we all know of the Miami Grand Prix at the Hard Rock Stadium coming up, but if you’re feeling a little pool fun with your race car action, we know just the spot right off the race track.

Race to the race.

Andrew: “It’s 2024. It’s going to be bigger and better than ever before.”

And of course, I mean Formula One Miami Grand Prix! At Hard Rock Stadium.

Andrew: “There are so many people from all over the world that come to see the F1 race in Miami.”

But at the Hard Rock Beach Club, right off the racetrack.

Andrew: “It’s non-stop energy, from the race to a performance to another race, to mermaids in the pool, I mean it’s unbelievable.”

Alex Miranda: “Mermaids in the pool?! Wait? Continue continue!”

Andrew: “Yes, we have Hard Rock mermaids swimming in the pools.”

The water is cool but so is all the entertainment.

Alex Miranda: “What is this experience like overall?”

Andrew: “Think of a literal beach club right on the Miami Grand Prix track. So we have pools, we have cabanas, we have the stage, where we have Ed Sheeran, who normally plays NFL stadiums.”

More on that later.

Andrew: “On Friday, we have Steve Aoki.”

One of the biggest electronic dance music artists in the world. But did you know he was born in Miami?!

Alex Miranda: “International, world-renowned, and it’s like, ‘Oh, this is a local guy too! At the same time.'”

Andrew: “A local guy but also such a superstar.”

Moving on to Saturday.

Andrew: “We kick it off with a DJ set by Two Friends followed by Ed Sheeran and Don Omar, who are also performing at Hard Rock Live during race week.”

Yes, Ed Sheeran!

Andrew: “Massive. Absolutely massive.”

Alex Miranda: “What’s your favorite Ed Sheeran song? You can’t say ‘Shape of You.’ because ‘shape of you’ is everybody’s favorite. Is there any other one you can think of?”

Andrew: “I think it’s shape of you. I can’t go with anything else. I’m sorry.”

Alex Miranda: Look, it’s that damn good. It’s universal.”

Andrew: “It is. So good.”

It really is and are the rest of his hits. But finally.

Andrew: On Sunday, we have three fantastic DJs: Cedric Gervais, John Summit, and Cascade all performing live from the Hard Rock Beach Club.”

So fun, some of us might even forget, there are, um, you know, the best drivers on the planet racing each other.

Andrew: “It’s one of the most exclusive events I’ve ever been to personally.”

Andrew: “The experience that we’re going to put for the fans on the racetrack this year is going to blow everybody’s minds. We can’t wait.”

You have to be 21+ to attend the Hard Rock Beach Club. For adults, three day tickets are pricey at $1,750.

