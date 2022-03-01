Jazz in the Gardens is way more than just jazz. Kinda like Rick Ross is more than just a rapper. He’s an author and a businessman. You know, more. Now Ricky Rozay is telling Deco about performing as a headliner at home.

Jazz in the Gardens isn’t just for jazz. It’s also got R&B and plenty of soul.

Rodney Harris, Jazz in the Gardens: “It means a lot to the City of Miami Gardens. It’s one of our babies, so to speak.”

The music festival is returning to Hard Rock Stadium with a legendary lineup on March 12 and 13.

Rick Ross: “Some of the same artists you’ve seen at the halftime show at the Super Bowl will be right here at Jazz in the Gardens.”

Including hometown rapper Rick Ross, who was talking about the queen of hip-hop soul, headliner Mary J. Blige.

Rodney Harris: “Whatever she sings, she could get up there and sing whatever song. We’ll be excited to hear Mary J. sing.”

Plus, the Isley Brothers, H.E.R. and more!

As far as Rick…

Rick Ross: “I may come down from a helicopter and let the confetti fall.”

Alex Miranda: “If you do not come down on a helicopter, I’m gonna be upset.”

I mean, just imagine.

Rick Ross: “It’s no background, no. You gonna get live Rozay. You hear my voice. You feel the energy.”

His signature hit in Miami Gardens.

Rick Ross: “I still call it Carol City.”

Only blocks from where he wrote and recorded it.

Rick Ross: “And we filmed the video, right on 183rd Street, 27th Avenue.”

And Ricky Rozay has been hustlin’ every day since.

Rick Ross: “I just released my latest album, titled ‘Richer Than I Ever Been.’ ‘Richer Than I Ever Been’ is really based on happiness.”

But don’t get it twisted with cognac, rum, vodka and rosé brands, even chips! “The Boss” isn’t just a nickname, not that this delivery man knew.

Rick Ross: “What you say you need?”

Delivery Man: “ID.”

Ricky’s Instagram story went viral earlier this month when he refused to show ID.

Rick Ross: “I’m The Boss. I don’t need ID.”

But he was just pulling the guy’s leg.

Rick Ross: “We showed love. We took a picture.”

Although I think he was serious when I asked.

Alex Miranda: “Hi, I’m here to interview Rick Ross.”

Rick Ross: “You looking at him.”

Alex Miranda: “Do you have an ID or something?”

Rick Ross: “I’m The Boss. I have no IDs. I refute!”

For more information about the 2022 Jazz in the Gardens, click here.

