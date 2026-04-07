Back in ’06, Rick Ross hit the scene and told us he’s the biggest boss that we’ve ever seen so far. Now, he’s rocking a suit and tie to match that title. The Miami native is celebrating 20 years in the music biz with a tour. A black tie tour. He sat down with Deco and told us all about the posh affair.

Rick Ross: “‘Push it to the limit. Port of Miami, ain’t got nothing to lose [nah], I’m just supporting my family [push it to the limit].”

It’s been twenty years since Rick Ross let the world know, the grind doesn’t stop.

Now two decades later, he’s celebrating his rap debut milestone in style.

The biggest boss has announced “The Port of Miami” 20th anniversary orchestra tour!

Rick Ross: “Man it’s all about going to the next level. Being a boss. We told them everyday we hustling, we been hustling since ’06”

The Miami icon is taking his debut album and elevating it note by note.

Rick Ross: “I mean anybody that’s a Rozay fan know the music that I put together, its always been sexy, it’s always been illustrious, now just imagine this collaboration with an orchestra.”

He’s also elevating the dress code for this experience.

It’s a black tie affair!

Rick Ross: “It’s twenty years later. Now it’s time to suit up. Ladies get your gowns, fellas get them tuxes.”

And if you want to be really fancy?

Rick Ross: “Bring your diamonds out. We’re doing it big like that.”

Ricky Rozay is already looking forward to what his impact will have in the next 20 years.

Rick Ross: “Man, I just hope this is one of those moments you can put in your journal, and in 20 years from now it’s something that etched in stone.”

The tour kicks off May 29th right here in the 305 and runs through August.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Rick Ross Tour

May 29 2026

James L. Knight Center

400 SE 2nd Ave

Miami, FL 33131

Website

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