Rick Ross is known for hustling and his big boss persona. And now he’s dreaming big with his brand new studio album. Deco sat down with the hip hop icon at the 99Jamz studios in Hollywood to talk about his new music and how a monument of the rapper can’t be far behind.

The BOAT, AKA biggest of all time, just dropped his heaviest album yet, “Set In Stone.”

Rick Ross: “Nineteen songs, yes, this is a powerful, packed body of work. I’m excited about it, Miami 305 is most definitely represented. 99Jamz’s own DJ Nasty is on the record.”

“Do It One Time” features DJ Nasty and Young Breed to represent the Magic City.

So, any pointers on what a real “set in stone” Ross should look like?

DJ Nasty: “First of all, the statue gotta be in stone, number one. It’s gotta be in stone.”

Rick Ross: “Genius idea, genius.”

DJ Nasty: “Am I? Gotta be in stone. It’ll probably look just like that, you know, just hands like…”

Rick Ross: “You’re a genius.”

The boss knows where he would put it too.

Rick Ross: “I would want it in the intersection of 183rd Street and 27th Avenue. I could see it right now, it could be easily from 40-to-60 feet, I can see it, it’ll be in a nice oval, everyone would have to go around it, you know, in Miami Gardens. It’ll be so – it’s a genius idea, I can help with the financing, let’s do it guys. It’ll inspire the community.”

Speaking of inspiration, the idea of “Minks In Miami” came while on FaceTime with rapper French Montana.

Rick Ross: “Him and Max B was in the studio with the biggest coats ever. I’m in the swimming pool, I’m like, ‘Yo, we hot down here. This is the Miami sunshine, you know what I’m saying, but guess what, Imma title the record we do together ‘Minks In Miami.” ‘Minx In Miami,’ number one on the record, which is huge for Rozay, I hadn’t had one of those in a long time.”

At the 99Jamz listener event, fans showed up to celebrate the legend.

Fan: “I’m here to see Ricky Rozay, I love him. He’s amazing. He continues to give back to the community, he’s always putting his fans first and he’s not afraid to tell it as it is.”

“Set In Stone” is available now everywhere music is sold. Rick Ross will also be at Sweat Records in Miami July 23 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. for an album signing.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Rick Ross album signing at Sweat Records

5505 Northeast 2nd Avenue

Miami, FL 33137

Thursday, July 23 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Learn more here

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