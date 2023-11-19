Every day is a new opportunity, and Rick Ross is ready to give you a once-in-a-lifetime chance at one.

He’s looking for a personal flight attendant and willing to pay top dollar — enough to go from rags to riches, that’s for sure.

Rick Ross: “It’s non-negotiable, it’s full-time only. We on the go, we going to get it, and I forgot to mention that, can you make a bed?”

Three-oh-five-raised Rick Ross wants to be your boss inside his private jet.

How much does he pay, you ask? Well, he’s not a cheap bossman: anywhere between $85,000 and $115,000 a year.

The job description includes a positive attitude, experienced, and to be able to perform CPR in case of an emergency.

To apply, send an email to tawanda@maybachmusicempire.com.

