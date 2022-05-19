Rick Ross has swag and style, and you can’t just have it, but you can have some of his favorite looks. Rick’s go-to spot for fashion is Neiman Marcus Bal Harbor, and the boss invited us to his fashion show to see his favorite looks.

Rick Ross is a rapping legend. He’s also a style icon, which is why the boss was hosting his first fashion show at Neiman Marcus in Bal Harbour.

Rick Ross: “This is Ricky Rose’s first fashion show, baby!”

Steven Karavit: “Everything is inspired by Rick Ross’s fashion, his favorite brands, what he loves to wear.”

It’s got all of his favorite designer brands.

Steven Karavit: “We’re going to see everything from Versace to Dulce. The most elevated designers that you can imagine.”

Even looks from Balenciaga, Fendi and Off-White.

Steven Karavit: “These are all looks he would wear, that he can wear, that he does wear, and it’s all inspired by daytime, nighttime and events.”

Rick’s style team also helped him style the different looks on the runway.

Rick Ross: “It was the team that helps me put together my fashion every time I come to Neiman. I come to Neiman, ‘Yo, I’m looking for 20 outfits.’ They lay out 60. This is the team that’s been consistent for several years for me now.”

As for why the collaboration was the best.

Rick Ross: “The best part about doing the collab with Neiman Marcus, to me, was the fact that it was so easy. We came in simple. It was super fly. We could go kill a red carpet anywhere.”

While your next party might not be the Met Gala, at least your outfit is Rick Ross approved!

Rick Ross: “Grammys, what’s up? The Emmys, what’s up? We could do it right here, right off the floor at Neiman.”

And if he had one word to describe the looks it would be: unique.

Rick Ross: “It’s all about being unique, it’s all about being the boss, and this is the perfect place to put it together.”