Get ready to dance to the beat of a different drum, thanks to “Rhythms of Africa — Music to My Ears.”

The Miramar concert promises to entertain you with international sounds, dancing, music and culture.

William Stewart: “Music is so important — to our soul, to our spirit, to our health — and ‘Rhythms of Africa’ is that love from the musicians, giving love to the children, because we want the audience to be a part of that community.”

Miramar Mayor Wayne Messam: “It’s just one of those rare events where you come, you get entertained, but you really feel good about the musical journey that the production takes you through.”

The two-day community event goes down next weekend at the Miramar Cultural Center.

FOR MORE INFO:
Rhythms of Africa – Day 1
April 26-27, 2025
Miramar Cultural Center
2400 Civic Center Place, Suburb 2
Miramar, FL 33025
