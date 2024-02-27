The work never stops for your favorite stars. Even when they’re not on screen, they’re still on the clock. Many celebs spent this past weekend, as they do so many others, dragging themselves to an award show, where they endured being showered with praise. The SAG Awards can be brutal.

This Screen Actors Guild Awards went down in LA, Saturday

Emily Blunt: “Well, as we just saw previously, Meryl and Miranda Priestly are sort of like twins.

Meryl Streep: “I don’t think I’m anything like Miranda pries-“

Anne Hathaway: “No, no, that wasn’t a question.”

The ceremony reunited iconic casts from hit movies like, “The Devil Wears Prada” and long-running TV shows like, “Modern Family.”

It also brought the president of the Sag-Aftra, Fran Drescher, front and center. She applauded SAG members for their work to help end the union strike.

A special moment for Barbra Streisand. She accepted the Life Achievement Award, presented by Jennifer Aniston and Bradley Cooper.

Barbra Streisand: “I’ve loved working with you, playing with you, and inhabiting that magical world of the movies with you.”

No surprise, Oppenheimer came in hot! It won “Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.”

The film’s leading man, Cillian Murphy, snagged “Male Actor in a Leading Role” while Robert Downey Jr. won for his supporting role.

Lily Gladstone of “Killers of the Flower Moon” won “Female Actor in a Leading Role.”

Da’vine Joy Randolph was awarded “Female Actor in a Supporting Role” for “The Holdovers.”

The cast of “Succession” landed “Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series.”

Yes, Chef!

“The Bear” was the “Comedic Series Ensemble” winner. Jeremy Allen White won “Male Actor” and “Female Actor” went to Ayo Edebiri.

A tipsy Pedro Pascal nabbed “Male Actor” in a drama series for “The Last Of Us”.

Pedro Pascal: “To the nominees all of you. I can’t remember any of your names right now.”

The drama series “Female Actor” went to “The Crown’s” Elizabeth Debicki.

In “TV movie or Miniseries,” both Steven Yeun and Ali Wong won individual honors for “Beef.”

Riding a motorcycle off a cliff paid off for Tom Cruise. His “Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning” won a SAG award for stunt work.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.