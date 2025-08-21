If your idea of a workout comes with beats, lights, and mocktails — then this one’s for you.

Stephany Michaels hit up Retro Fitness of Lauderhill for a wellness party like no other.

It’s fitness, but better.

Retro fitness is bringing the energy, and the party. They flipped the script on traditional workouts.

Stephany Michaels: “To celebrate national wellness month, we’re here at retro fitness in lauderhill. They’re having a club in a club event. For those of you who are ready to party and get some sweat, their gonna have some djs, they’re going to have smoothie drinks, they’re gonna have music.”

It’s all about building community and strength at this gym.

Stephany Michaels: “You’re missing out guys, this is where the party’s at!”

And lets not forget about their delicious smoothies.

Stephany Michaels: “It’s shot’o’clock!”

Stephany Michaels: “What was the inspiration behind having this club in a club event?”

Kim Gouch, Chief Brand Officer : “Oh my gosh, so much fun! We actually brainstormed, the energy and the activity, at retro fitness we are a 24/7 health and fitness lifestyle. So as a result we want to make sure that we celebrate certain things that people experience outside of the gym, like a club.”

From Zumba to zen, retro fitness offers a variety of classes and amenities, and they work hard to make it all accessible.

Stephany Michaels: “What other classes besides Zumba, do you guys offer?”

Jason Langford, Vice President of Marketing: “Everything from yoga, to hiit, to mat pilates, to at many locations, indoor cycling, you name it we have it!”

Stephany Michaels: “And so besides, the group fitness classes what else can members experience here?”

Jason Langford: “Well at retro fitness, there’s a lot to experience, we’re big on recovery! We love our Zen den, there’s red light therapy, massage chairs, all sorts of things like that, there’s a smoothie bar open to the public.”

Stephany Michaels: “What is the best part about being part of the retro fitness community?”

Retro Fitness Member: “Well I just love the facility and the whole gym, they have everything. I could bring a friend for free everytime, so I always have a friend with me.”

And whether you’re a gym regular or just curious.

Kim Gouch: “We ensure that all of our members, and everyone in our community can understand that a better lifestyle and a healthier lifestyle, can be achieved here at Retro.”

Stephany Michaels: “That is awesome, thank you so much Kim. So you heard it, make sure you come down here, don’t waste anymore time. Retro fitness, if you’re not here you’re missing out!”

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.