Love of pair of sunglasses in your favorite movie? Miss your old designer shades from high school? Chances are one new South Beach store can get them for you, brand new. Deco’s Alex Miranda is throwing all the shade in this stylish story.

From the Kardashians to Maluma, anybody who is anybody in Hollywood knows Corey Shapiro. He’s the source for drop-dead gorgeous, designer vintage eyewear. In the best boxes.

Call them shades.

Alex Miranda: “I like it.”

Or hater blockers.

Corey Shapiro: “It says, ‘Revenge is a dish best served cold.'”

But at Vintage Frames Company, the celebrity go-to for designer vintage eyewear, now open at The Goodtime Hotel on South Beach.

Corey Shapiro: “If you see our, let’s say, Jean Paul Gautier and Dior collection, this is like walking into a high-end optical shop between 1992 and 1998.”

Owner Corey Shapiro, a former fashion history major, prefers “eye jewelry.”

Corey Shapiro: “This is like literarry the same type of ideology as buying a chain, except it’s going on your face.”

And their first U.S. location…

Corey Shapiro: “These are Runway Pierre Cardin. I’ve never, ever seen another pair, ever.”

Feels like a museum, with…

Corey Shapiro: “Over a million and a half designer vintage units in a deadstock format, which means unworn.”

Imagine the possibilities.

Corey Shapiro: People can come in here and be like, ‘Oh, remember? Paris Hilton wore this on ‘The Simple Life.’ It’s like, ‘OK, cool. Do you want the same color, or do you want them in a different color?'”

Maybe it’s your grandma’s. That pair you couldn’t afford before. Or the ones an orangutan stole from you at the zoo.

Alex Miranda: “Do you have those Lady Gaga sunglasses? From the ‘Just Dance’ music video.”

Corey Shapiro: “Yeah, Versace Basics. When she put on the glasses, she became Lady Gaga.”

It’s really that simple.

And talk about iconic…

Corey Shapiro: “These are the XXLs. They were the same glasses Robert De Niro wore in ‘Casino.'”

Alex Miranda: “I’m not really a gangster.”

Corey Shapiro: “That’s it. It’s about how you walk and talk.”

The motto here is…

Corey Shapiro: “Frames are not supposed to fit your face; they’re supposed to fit your personality.”

And so…

Corey Shapiro: “This is really who I want you to be. I don’t know if it’s who you are, but…”

Alex Miranda: “Cory, this is not what I was expecting! Cory, I love you. These are incredible.”

They also offer a vintage-inspired line, starting at $125.

Corey Shapiro: “Wthout copying what the style is but paying homage to different cues, because we’re producing it on the same machinery.”

Which you can wear day and night.

Corey Shapiro: “The frames actually adjust to your eyes, so it makes it a lot more comfortable. People don’t put it down and lose it and stuff like that.”

Alex Miranda: “Because that’s the thing! Cory, I have never lost a cheap pair of sunglasses, ever! I’ve only lost the expensive ones.”

Your sunglasses from Vintage Frames Company come in the most insane boxes.

FOR MORE INFO:

Vintage Frames Company

601 Washington Ave., Suite 4

Miami Beach, FL 33139

786-558-4522

vintageframescompany.com

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.