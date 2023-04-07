Some bosses are the worst — not ours, ours are great — but when you’re Renfield, and Dracula’s the guy signing your checks, not only do you have the right to complain, but it may be time to find a new job. Nicholas Hoult and Nicolas Cage star in a bloody good new movie.

Food for thought:

Ramani Durvasula, PhD: “Every psychopath is a narcissist, but not every narcissist is psychopathic.”

Well, I think Dracula is both. Plus the food part.

Nicolas Cage (as Count Dracula): “Your sole purpose in life is to serve me. Now, let’s eat!”

In “Renfield,” starring Nicolas Cage and Nicholas Hoult, a tortured aide to his boss the Count is forced to procure his master’s prey and do his every bidding.

Nicholas Hoult (as Renfield): “I just want a normal life again.”

Nicholas Hoult: “It’s like the beginning of a love, when all your chemicals inside of your brain are playing off, and you’re not really sure what’s going on. I think that chemical release has died down for him.”

Talk about a toxic work environment.

Nicholas Hoult: “They’re together, but they love each other, and they also are tormenting each other, and there’s so much hurt, even in Dracula, for what Renfield does to him trying to escape him.”

And if it looks scary but feels silly, that’s the point.

Nicolas Cage: “It’s an R-rated fantasy, but it’s hilarious, and that’s a balance that you have to find. Thankfully, Nick is simeone who has tremendous wit and comic timing.”

But Mr. Cage says…

Nicolas Cage: “So much can be conveyed with voice and just your eyes, that even though I’m under 20 pounds of makeup, the performance still can come through.”

One thing he needed to nail?

Nicolas Cage (in Dracula’s voice): “Let me explain something to you.”

Like a coffin.

Nicolas Cage: “The words, ‘I am Dracula,’ I wanted to channel a little of the Transylvanian voice.”

Nicolas Cage (as Count Dracula): “I am Dracula.”

Nicolas Cage: “By and large, what I didn’t want to do is have a goofy Transylvanian sound in the role.”

Renfield has a new ally…

Nicholas Hoult (as Renfield): “I work for Dracula.”

Awkwafina (as Rebecca): “Count Dracula?”

…and potential love interest in Rebecca.

Awkwafina: “They’re really scary, the teeth.”

Played by Awkwafina.

Awkwafina: “Nick is bringing this aspect of guilt, of reflection, kind of like an inner introspection that you have not seen with Renfields of the past.”

Just like Awkwafina, hasn’t seen a set like this in her career.

Awkwafina: “When you literally just see decapitated arms. They’re like, “Bring in the arms,’ there’s like arms on a tray, so it’s like the things that you think would maybe be green-screened, special effects, are just practical.”

Although maybe these monsters aren’t so bad.

Awkwafina: “How much they deserve a second chance, I hope that the audience feels that they do.”

“Renfield” sinks its teeth into theaters on April 14.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.