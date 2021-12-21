Get ready to be moved at the speed of light. A new show of lights and colors is taking you 100 years into the future, and you’ll still get home in time for dinner.

Roxanne Villalon, guest: “It’s really exciting to see all this technology working with art.”

Exciting is what ARTECHOUSE is aiming for with its newest exhibit, “Renewal 2121.”

Andrew Albigese, Senior Marketing and Communications Manager. ARTECHOUSE: “ARTECHOUSE is a home for 21st century art. It is a place for artists utilizing this 21st century technology to showcase their work to transport visitors 100 years into the future.”

No need to jump into a flying car to see what Tokyo might look like in 100 years.

You can see it through sound, movement and touch in the Neon Cyberpunk Cityspace.

Andrew Albigese: “There’s something for everybody. It’s extremely immersive and interactive. You can learn a little bit while you’re here and have some fun.”

Fun? You don’t have to tell me twice!

March to the beat of your own drum in the Daiko Drum Experience. The lights react to your rhythm.

Wow … and I was impressed by The Clapper.

Or show everyone you’ve got game in the Interactive Market.

Roxanne Villalon: “I had a great time. Me and my boyfriend came, and were interacting with everything.”

While the experiences are all fun and games, there’s a message, too.

Andrew Albigese: “The installation seeks to inspire hope amid concerns of climate change in the midst of the global pandemic.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Renewal 2121

ARTECHOUSE Miami Beach

736 Collins Ave.

Miami Beach, FL 33139

artechouse.com/location/miami

