You may want to take a glance at the western sky. It’s “Wicked Night” on Dancing With The Stars! The remaining contestants will dance the night away to the iconic soundtrack. Here’s a sneak peek.

Scott: “My entire personality is Wicked, and I talk about it at every chance. I’ve literally been like, ‘I have to make it to Wicked Week, so it’s just been a celebration throughout Oz.”

To celebrate “Wicked,” Scott and Rylee will be performing a contemporary dance to “The Wizard and I.”

Scott: “I love the message of wicked and feeling different and coming into your power. It makes me really emotional.”

Elaine: “This one actually took me to see Wicked in the theater cause she’s like, ‘Oh, we got to go see this together as best friends,’ and we sat there and held each other and just cried the whole time.”

Lisa: “From ‘For Good’ on, we literally just streaming tears the entire show.”

Elaine: “Yeah, so it holds such a special place in my heart.”

Robert and Witney will be “Dancing Through Life.”

Witney: “It just fits Robert so perfectly. There’s so much to work with and I’m so excited.”

Robert: “I’m not gonna say anything, not gonna give anything away, but it is by far and away my favorite Wicked song, so I’m very excited.”

Witney: “Me too, me too.”

Danielle: “I made it to ‘Wicked Week,’ where we get to do something, maybe a little darker and more dramatic.”

Look for Danielle and Pasha to perform an Argentine tango to “No Good Deed.”

Danielle: “We really do get the opportunity next week to do a total departure from the things we have done up to this point.”

For Whitney and Mark, look for things to be pink and ‘popular.”

Whitney: “We’re doing the quickstep, and I’m nervous for that one. It’s a quick one. Lots of steps hahaha.”

“I’m Not That Girl” is Dylan and Daniella’s choice for a rumba. But.. is anyone going to be painted green?

Daniella and Dylan: “he’s getting painted green..

Dylan: “No, no.”

Daniella: “Yes.”

Dylan: “She is. She’s Elphaba.”

Daniella: “We actually decided if we get nice…”

Dylan: “She needs to be painted green.”

