Fans of the “Transformers” films can agree on one thing.

The battle between the Autobots and the Decepticons has been going on a long time.

If you’re wondering how it all started, you’re in luck. “Transformers One” is the origin story you’ve been your whole life for.

If you don’t care – Please, just sit through this with us.

Chris Hemsworth (As Optimus Prime): “For thousands of years we have been at war. But before we were enemies, we were like brothers”

“Transformers One” takes us back to the beginning of the relationship between Optimus Prime and Megatron. You know, when things were good.

Chris Hemsworth (As Optimus Prime): “I appreciate you having my back.”

Brian Tyree Henry (As Megatron): “No matter what.”

The first animated film in the franchise in 28 years features a top-shelf voice cast. Sorry I’m not in it, but other people are. Chris Hemsworth is Optimus Prime.

Chris Hemsworth (As Optimus Prime): “It’s time to show them we are more than meets the eye.”

Chris Hemsworth: “Feels fantastic to officially be a part of the Transformers franchise. So to be involved in the animation space is incredible. To be voicing Optimus Prime is another level again.”

This is Chris’ first shot at voice acting, but it wasn’t what he expected, that’s for sure.

Chris Hemsworth: “I thought I’d just be sitting in a chair reading lines, but for the action scenes in particular, in our film, I was jumping around and having to throw punches and make noise.”

Scarlett Johansson brings Optimus’ sweetie, Elita, to life.

Scarlett Johansson (As Elita): “Maybe it’s just me, but he’s different.”

Chris Hemsworth (As Optimus Prime): “Yeah, yeah, no I picked up on that.”

Scarlett jumped at the opportunity to be involved with the film — and to work with her fellow Avenger.

Scarlett Johansson: It was so exciting to be a part of something that was completely fresh, and an origin story. I got to collaborate obviously with my good friend, Chris Hemsworth, he sort of pulled me in, he said ‘come on let’s do this together’.”

Revealing the roots of “Transformers” is a cool way to bring new fans into the franchise.

Scarlett Johansson: “Obviously I grew up surrounded by Transformers, but for my daughter who’s ten she’s gonna get to experience Transformers in a whole new way for the first time.”

Things get pretty heavy in the movie, thanks to Megatron.

Brian Tyree Henry (As Megatron): “Decepticons, rise up!”

But with Bumblebee, a.k.a. Keegan Michael Key around, there’s no shortage of laughs.

Keegan Michael Key (As Bumblebee): “A cave with teeth, nothin’ scary about that.”

Keegan Michael Key: “He has like, not delusions of grandeur, but he always looks on the positive side of things.”

Brian Tyree Henry, the voice of Megatron, is glad no Earth-bound lifeforms are involved in this action.

Brian Tyree Henry: “Humans complicate stuff, so like this one, we at least start on Cybertron, where they originate which is their home.”

Chris Hemsworth (As Optimus Prime): “Now is the time for us to stand up, together as one.”

