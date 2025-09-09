Roll up those neon sleeves and crank up the ’80s fashion with ‘Miami Vice Week’. Think fast cars and fashion hotter than the South Florida sun, actress & fashionista, Olivia Brown and designer David Woods told Deco what makes this iconic show spotlight worthy.

Back in the day, being fashionable was right up there with solving crimes on “Miami Vice”.

Olivia Brown, actress: “I think the most memorable was when I walked in and they decided to paint half my face with white, yellow, and blue, and I said ‘What am I?’ and they put a white wig on me, and it became the most iconic look that people remember.

You can re-live all things Vice during Miami Vice Week.

Derek Hedlund, executive producer Miami Vice annual reunion: “The original cast and crew members are going to be doing a live commentary, never been done before, talking about, ‘Oh, I remember that,’ Olivia Brown’s gonna go, ‘I remember that.'”

Olivia Brown: “I’m gonna give you what it’s like to work on a very masculine, macho-driven show and be one of the only females, running around with a gun and high heels.”

Speaking of heels, on Saturday, 80s fashion and cars will be front and center at the event.

Derek Hedlund: “We’re closing Ocean Drive, first time ever for a fashion and car show, not normally happening. So Ocean Drive is going to become the runway.”

You’re gonna need models to strut down the runway. Right?

Derek Hedlund: “We’re casting models for that. We’re looking for guys, girls that just, they just ooze the 80’s.”

Male model: “I just got out of the time machine. I heard there was a way to keep the ’80s alive. Are you the man I’m looking for?”

Derek Hedlund: “I’m the man you’re looking for.”

Model 2: “I know that I’m the perfect model. I feel like I want to give sexy, sassy attitude as well with a hint of like smiles.”

Local fashion designer, David Woods, is all about the ’80s vibes.

David Woods, designer for Tony Visions: “I’m doing a collection specifically for Miami Vice that’s called Vice City. So we’re trying to bring back a lot of those colors, pastels, the ’80s look.”

And his fave…

David Woods: “I add a little bedazzlement, things, spikes, chains. The little things that keep it a little bit modern culture but also sleeking it up. A lot more slim fitting.”

Well, this case is clothes…Get it?

