The new action thriller “Relay” is all about suspense and old school technology. Deco sat down with the stars of the flick to talk flip phones, Morse code and late night filming.

Lily James (as Sarah): “I’m in possession of evidence of an unlawful cover-up.”

Character in “Relay”: “There are a number of whistleblower support organizations.”

Lily James (as Sarah): “No, I just want to give everything back.”

Lily James is in a pickle in the new action thriller “Relay.”

Lily James (as Sarah): “There’s a van parked out front. I think they are watching me.”

Lily stars as a scientist turned whistleblower desperate to expose a cover-up … even if it puts her life at risk.

Lilly James: “I think tapping into someone who is fiercely – wants to do the right thing and doesn’t want to turn her back on that and is morally very engaged, and I found that to be really inspiring and urgent for us all.”

But she can’t expose the truth alone.

Seth Barrish (as Morel): “There are official channels, but there are unofficial ones.”

Lily James (as Sarah): “Who is he?”

In comes Riz Ahmed character, Ash, a professional fixer who trades secrets and doesn’t like to be seen, or heard.

Seth Barrish (as Morel): “I’ve never met him. It’s kinda the point. It’s a messaging service. They call you back”

Riz Ahmed: “You don’t find out my character’s name until pretty much the end of the movie. Personally, I think it makes me lean forward and lean in when I don’t know much about a character, when I’m asking myself, ‘Who is this person? What are they about? What’s their whole deal?'”

Although playing opposite of each other, Riz and Lily Spend most of the movie apart, relaying on vintage technology to connect them.

Lily James: “It was fun. It makes me want to throw my iPhone out the window.”

But the real challenge wasn’t cutting the cord. It was surviving the shoot itself.

Riz Ahmed: “I was exhausted with night shoots as well. I just want to throw that out there right now and say this whole movie was nocturnal, so we didn’t see daylight for about six, seven weeks. It was quite intense.”

Pun Bandhu (as Lee): “We got our guy.”

Lily James (as Sarah): “They know who you are! You’re in big danger!

“Relay” starts in theaters on Friday.

