I know everyone’s into streaming these days, but one of my favorite things to do is go to the movies. One local theater is taking weekend movie watching to a new level.

Now showing: R-and-R meets feature films.

Movies are fun, an escape, and thanks to Self Care Sundays at Cinépolis in Coconut Grove, really relaxing.

Brittany Lawrence, Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas: “Self Care Sundays is an experience we created to recharge before the work week.”

Every Sunday until the end of June, get there early and pick up a self care kit so you can chill out before the lights go down.

Brittany Lawrence: “You get an eye mask that is vegan and a box of gourmet popcorn. The eye mask is really just another way for you to relax before your movie screening. You open the pack; it’s these cooling jellies.”

Once you’re nice and cozy, it’s time for mindfulness before your movie.

Brittany Lawrence: “The meditation is by PSYT, an app that created the screening for us. You relax for about four minutes through a breathing exercise.”

Liannette Cabral, moviegoer: “The meditation was super relaxing before the movie, and it was nice to have that break.”

Cinépolis is running this before every flick. Rom-com, suspense, superhero, it doesn’t matter. They want you to kick back.

Brittany Lawrence: “I think it’s really great if you happen to be watching a scary movie. It gives you the opportunity to take a few deep breaths before jumping out of your seat.”

Best of all, the price is right. Pay for a ticket and get the self care experience for free.

Brittany Lawrence: “Between the popcorn and the mask, you are probably saving like $20.”

Michael Cabral, moviegoer: “I think it’s awesome. I like getting a change to relax before the movie. Everything is usually so stressful in life, and to be able to chill out and relax in these comfortable chairs is awesome.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas

3015 Grand Ave,

Miami, FL 33133

786-628-1260

cinepolisusa.com

