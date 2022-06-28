I love going to the spa. Mani’s, massages, the overwhelming smell of eucalyptus in your face. Summer is the best time to pamper yourself ’cause it’s spa months. You get amazing bargains at spas all over Miami-Dade County. For spa months, one place is doing things a little bit differently. They want you to feel rested, relaxed and fit.

Rub all your cares away at exhale Spa inside the Ritz Carlton Bal Harbour. Spa months is back and it’s better than ever.

Jacquelynne Tamminga: “Spa month is a promotion that we’re offering. It’s for July 1st to the end of August that you can enjoy treatments.”

exhale’s got deals on some of their most popular spa therapies, and this year, they’re mixing things up.

Jacquelynne Tamminga: “exhale Spa decided to add on fitness to showcase that not only are we a spa with therapies, but we also do fitness classes.”

For $139, choose between a facial or a massage.

Jacquelynne Tamminga: “The massage offered here at exhale during spa month is our fusions massage. It is our Swedish massage. It’s 60 minutes, and it’s a true relaxation massage.”

Face it, you need this and want it.

Jacquelynne Tamminga: “The facial you can get would be our true facial. It’s one of our signature facials. It’s a facial that will help with tightening of your skin, help with the texture, fine lines and anti aging.”

Decisions, decisions. You get your pick of any fitness class too.

Jacquelynne Tamminga: “At exhale, we offer dozens of fitness classes. We offer yoga, we offer barre, we offer Zumba, and we offer high intensity training classes. You are going to be going through different activities with the teacher, and it’s very, very motivating.”

Caroline Wrenn: “The class was super easy to take. I mean, it was an intense cardio class, but the instructor is very well trained. I could easily follow his steps, and I felt very comfortable the entire time.”

Usually, getting pampered like this at a luxury resort costs big bucks, but not in July and August.

Jacquelynne Tamminga: “You are saving about $100, because the massage is normally $200 and the class is $30.”

Caroline Wrenn: “It’s a great value because you are at the Ritz Carlton and you’re in Miami and it’s gorgeous here.”

FOR MORE INFO:

exhale® Bal Harbour

10295 Collins Ave,

Bal Harbour, FL 33154

(305) 455-5411

miamiandbeaches.com

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.