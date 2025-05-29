Brazilian food is tasty to the max. The soups, the meats, the desserts — they are to die for! So where can you get this authentic South American cuisine? On a farm, deep in the heart of Broward … and people are waiting years to check it out.

If you don’t think there’s a farm in downtown Fort Lauderdale, don’t tell the chickens or the rabbits or the kids laughing it up on haystacks. Regina’s Farm is the real deal.

Regina Katia Martins: “I started because I miss Brazil, and I wanted to bring a replica of my farm, my mom’s farm, my dad’s farm in Brazil to my backyard.”

Besides bringing the farm with her, Regina brought the dishes from her childhood.

Regina Katia Martins: “It’s like chicken with okra slow cooking, beef slow cooking with potatoes, oxtails and fish slow cooking with a lot of juice. It’s just food that is a real comfort food.”

The food is prepared outdoors on wood-burning stoves. Find a seat at a picnic table, but don’t get too comfortable, because soup’s on!

Regina Katia Martins: “We start with the soup. We serve seven kinds of soup, and then we have vegan, all gluten-free, and then, after that, we have cheese bread.”

Better finish up your soup. Dinner’s ready. That’s when things really start sizzling.

There’s a specific way to fill up your plate.

Regina Katia Martins: “You go around the stove like we do in Brazil, you go around the wood stove and have the experience. You have the smell and the feeling of the wood stove food.”

Wine goes great with this grub, but you’ve got to bring your own bottle, or maybe you want to try some super-fresh sugar cane juice.

And speaking of a sweet stuff…

Regina Katia Martins: “And then, after dinner, we have desserts. We have flan, coconut cake, corn cake. We have passion fruit, mousse ice cream.”

A cup of Brazilian coffee is the icing on any of the cakes. Besides the food, here’s the biggest appeal of a night at the farm. It’s perfect for the entire family.

Regina Katia Martins: “I think because people like to be in a place that they’re going to feel home, they can bring the kids, they can have their wine, and the kids can run and scream and jump and play, and the adults have their own time.”

If all of this is enticing you to check out Regina’s Farm, you’re not alone. Make your reservation now. It’s gonna be a long time until you get in. A long time.

Regina Katia Martins: “Now until 2030.”

Regina has a message for all her farm hands

Regina Katia Martins: “Sometimes I don’t believe it, and I’m so grateful for everybody that comes here.”

Regina wasn’t kidding. There’s a five-year waiting list to get into the farm. But people do occasionally cancel, so you do have a chance to get in before you get old.

FOR MORE INFO:

Regina’s Farm

Only open on Saturdays. Reservation required.

1101 Middle St.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312

Website

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.