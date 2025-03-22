Tarrus Riley is reggae music, through and through. The Jamaican jammer is filling the air with new music thanks to Sean Paul, another legend of the islands. Before his upcoming SoFlo gig, Deco got down with the man who defines good vibes.

In his current hit, “It’s Showtime,” Tarrus Riley sends plenty of good vibes into the world.

Tarrus Riley: “A self-esteem kind-of song. If life is a movie, we need to live it — showtime, star time — so that’s what it is.”

Besides getting your booty up and moving, the song will find its way into your heart.

Tarrus Riley: “it’s actually a love song. i’m singing to a girl. I say, ‘You’re my star, girl. It’s showtime,’ you know, so it works.”

“It’s Showtime” has some extra star power behind it. It was co-produced by dancehall legend and one of Jamaica’s favorite sons, Sean Paul.

Sean Paul: “Tarrus Riley is a phenomenal artist, a big voice in Jamaican music. Any producer that works with him is kinda taken aback by the power of his voice.”

Working with Sean couldn’t have worked out better.

Tarrus Riley: “Definitely was a great experience. You know, he’s a veteran, and he has a whole heap of knowledge and experience that he can share with you.”

Collaborating with other artists gets Tarrus’ juices flowing.

Tarrus Riley: “So I like to collaborate with energy, so whoever loves the music — crazy, like how I love it — I wanna collaborate with them.”

That was the case when he got together with Ellie Goulding to record “Powerful.”

His most meaningful collabs? Whenever he got the chance to perform with his late father, singer Jimmy Riley.

So, at the time, I probably never knew the magnitude of who my father was and what he was doing, so I was really just spending quality time with my pops.”

Pops would definitely approve of “Love Again,” Tarrus’ latest jam. It dropped earlier this week.

Tarrus Riley: “The message for me is so important because, like I said, everybody’s so aggressive nowadays, and nobody don’t like nobody. Nobody don’t like nothing. I’m like, ‘Relax, let’s just chill out for a minute.'”

Tarrus hits the stage at The Parker in Fort Lauderdale, May 2.

Tarrus Riley with Dean Fraser and The Blak Soil Band

Wells Hall at The Parker

707 NE 8th St.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304

May 2 @8:30 p.m.

