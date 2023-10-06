It’s time to party! Carnival’s coming to Miami this weekend. The music, the costumes, the food — they all celebrate Caribbean culture to the max.

Deco checked in with Shaggy and Kes — two guys who are all about keeping the island feeling going all year round.

“Mood” is the first collab between Shaggy and Kes.

The reggae legend and the soca king have been planning on working together for a long time. “Mood” is the song that made it happen.

Kes: “For one, this is exactly how I’m feeling, like, exactly what I’m feeling.”

To Shaggy, the vibe of the tune had to reflect this weekend’s big bash.

Shaggy: “When you think of Carnival, you think of smiles, you think of joy, you think of culture, you know what I mean? And I think, with this song, we really tried to capture all of that, which is the mood.”

It’s the mix of musical styles — reggae and soca — that gives “Mood” its unique feel.

Shaggy: “When Kes came aboard, he brought, you know, what was really needed to bring that soca element to it, to really bring it back to the vibe of what soca and Carnival music is about.”

Kes: “It’s a perfect blend between Jamaica and Trinidad, and I always said, you know, if a Jamaican and a Trini come together, that’s an unstoppable human being, so it’s always a good idea.”

It’s an even better idea when people from all over the islands get together in the Magic City for Carnival.

The best way to get pumped for the party? Put “Mood” on auto-repeat.

Kes: “I feel as if this song feels like Miami, like, the touch of the Caribbean, the touch of – ’cause we’re all there — Trinidad, Jamaica — everybody’s there in Miami, you know.”

For more deets on Miami Carnival, click here.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.