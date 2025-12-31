Music with a mission is taking center stage at Hard Rock Live this Friday.

The benefit concert, “Stay Strong Jamaica,” is proving to be the best way to start 2026.

With feel-good vibes from reggae icons like Shaggy, Inner Circle, Julian Marley and many more, the event is about bringing hope and support for the island through dancehall.

The musical artists are joining together to send a message for those still thinking about buying a ticket.

Rohan Marley: “Hesitant to help people?”

Julian Marley: “Yeah, you can’t be hesitant to help people.”

Rohan Marley: “If someone comes knocking and you can help, whether it’s through buying a ticket or making a phone call to your friend to buy a ticket.”

Roger Lewis: “It’s gonna take at least minimum a year-and-a-half, maybe two years for those 50,000 to 60,000 impacted people.”

Ian Lewis: “Just to be stabilized, not to recover fully.”

Shaggy: “Make sure you guys are there. I will be there, we’re gonna turn up. You dig? Biggup. For a good cause.”

100% of the proceeds from the concert go to rebuilding Jamaica after Hurricane Melissa devastated the area.

