Reggae Genealogy is back and ready for its close up during reggae month. This year’s theme is a cinematic celebration of music, culture and legacy. From legendary roots to modern vibes, this party is a true blockbuster.

The lovely sounds of reggae has roots. And this Saturday, honoring the great legends behind this powerful groove is what Reggae Genealogy is all about.

Tifa: “It is a history class but done in such a fun musical way that the whole family can enjoy it.”

Gracing the musical stage is Tifa.

Tifa: “I’ll be doing a mixture, so I’ll be giving you some singing as well as the standard DJing. You will get the high energy Tifa of course. A medley of different songs, definitely a hybrid, I can’t say anymore, stop asking me these questions.”

Jamaican actress Audrey Reid is hosting and the vibe fits her just perfectly.

Audrey Reid: “‘Reggae Genealogy: Lights. Camera. Action.’ This year’s theme, Audrey’s an actress, my movie ‘Dancehall Queen.'”

Starring in the 1997 movie, “Dancehall Queen,” made her mark but being on Deco Drive is like icing on the cake.

Audrey Reid: “We’re getting new audiences and I’m just all over the place. And right now, I’m on Deco Drive, which gonna add volume to my portfolio.”

Ms. Reid will be rocksteady partying with…

Audrey Reid: “Our great Leroy Sibbles. We’ll be honoring Vegas, one of our, I mean bad, we’ll call him bad artist in Jamaica. We’ll be honoring the late great Jimmy Cliff, who passed on earlier this year. We’ll be honoring Sly from Sly and Robbie, sad to say he passed on recently.”

Plenty of grub and vendors will be at Volunteer Park in Plantation this year, including some rare finds from Genesis Unique Jewelry.

Carmen Puccio: “I love participating in the Reggae Genealogy, this would be my third year. I love the culture and the colors that they use. I make everything by hand, my husband and I, and we use leather, copper, wood, aluminum, bamboo. I compliment your confidence with my unique jewelry. Everything is handcrafted, it’s authentic and it’s one-of-a-kind.”

One-of-a-kind, just like Reggae Genealogy.

Tickets start at $30.

