It’s time for a funky reggae party. The sweet sounds of the Caribbean will fill the air in SoFlo this weekend, and don’t hesitate, because topping the bill at this cool concert is a legendary band that’s been keeping people smiling and swaying for decades.

Joaquin “Quino” McWhinney (singing): “Ooh baby, I love your way, every day. Yeah, yeah.”

That’s Big Mountain. Their version of “Baby, I Love Your Way” was a top 10 worldwide smash.

The group is back on tour and headed for Blue Martini in Fort Lauderdale on Sunday. They can’t wait to hit the stage.

Quino, Big Mountain: “Florida really is one of those places that we kind of consider home, because it does have so many characteristics that we are used to.”

There’s a good reason why the band picked Broward to send out their jams.

Quino: “Hey, Fort Lauderdale is a reggae town.”

Fans will hear all the songs they love, including new ones from Big Mountain’s latest album, “Freedom.”

Quino (singing): “It’s the first day of summer, and the clouds are getting lonely.”

Playing host for the event, and playing some great music on their own, is Visions Band.

Marlon Farquharson, Visions Band: “We go through music, reggae music, soca music. We kinda have a real Caribbean vibe here.”

Being able to share the bill with Big Mountain at Blue Martini is no small thing.

Marlon Farquharson: “To get to the point right now where we can bring in these international acts that I grew up listening to, you know, it’s a big deal.”

Honorebel is also part of the show. The rapper recorded his new single, “If I Only Knew,” with Big Mountain.

You can count on him kicking the party up a few notches.

Honorebel: “The people most definitely expect the unexpected and expect entertainment nonstop from start to finish, because you have Vision Band, and then you have the original guru Honorebel, and then you have the legendary Big Mountain. What more can you want for the buck?”

