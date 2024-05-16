In the ’90s, we would say “take a chill pill,” but life has gotten so hectic since then, we need a prescription for something stronger, and Dr. Deco’s orders are in: take the nature pill — some good ol’ oxygen, greener, and silence. Deco’s health correspondent, Alex Miranda, drove out to Redland to find some.

Silence? What’s that?

I’m here at one of the most special places in all of South Florida: Patch of Heaven Sanctuary. It’s just one of two places in the Redland area that promise to put you back in neutral.

Stressed in 2024?

Suzanne Jewell: “I have a hard time going back up to Miami now, and I lived in the city for a long time, on South Beach, and it’s difficult for me to navigate all that stimulation.”

I’ve got a pill for that. No, not those kind.

Suzanne Jewell: “It’s in the body, and when you’re around this kind of clam, it drops all of the cortisol.”

We mean the nature pill.

Alex Miranda: “To take the nature pill, how would you describe that?”

Suzanne Jewell: “It means for me to breathe in with the trees, feel roots go beneath my feet, all the way down to the Florida aquifer that you can hear in the background right now, and feel the top of me stretch to the sun. It makes me feel like I’m anchoring heaven on Earth in a human form.”

Sound like pure bliss? It is — for your mind, body and soul.

Suzanne Jewell: “We’re on or we’re off. we’re awake or we’re asleep. and we haven’t learned how to exist between those two spaces.”

Alex Miranda: “OK, therapist, I just had a breakthrough. That was it.”

At Patch of Heaven Sanctuary.

Luz: “This place will uplift you.”

You know what? Forget the cutesy TV writing. In plain English, it’s amazing.

Suzanne Jewell: “Leave your cares at the gate. Put it down, let it go. Secondly, we want you to come go get lost.”

Walk through 20 forested acres, including a sound garden…

…meditation space…

Suzanne Jewell: “Rub your hands together, bringing some motion.”

…and, oh, you’ll definitely want to walk down Buddha Boulevard.

Suzanne Jewell: “Taking in everything, not just your mouth to speak or phone to take pictures, and it will bring you to that place of peace that you experienced.”

If you’ve never been to Bali, $25 day passes here can hold us all over.

Guest: “I got goose bumps just being here. It livens you up.”

You know what also looks like heaven?

Alfredo Rohaidy: “The Jamaicans will come and say, ‘Oh, my God, there’s a spot just like this in Jamaica.’ The Dominicans would come, ‘Oh, in Dominican Republic we have a spot.’ The Cubans, ‘Hey, this reminds me of a place in Cuba.’ So it also has a personal connection to the people from the islands.”

A cool dip in this pool…

Alfredo Rohaidy: “We call it a swimming hole.”

OK, swimming hole. The five-acre Blue Lagoon Farm is an oasis of two things.

Alfredo Rohaidy: “It can be very relaxing but also fun.”

The water’s chilly, sure, but it’s not ice-cold. So, jump in!

Alfredo Rohaidy: “Kids, but actually adults, too, they love to jump in off the deck. It could very exciting; it’s higher than it looks. The water’s deep enough.”

About 10 feet.

Alfredo Rohaidy: “They have a blast. They swim. Sometimes they’re a little bit scared, then they kind of break their fears.”

And their anxiety?

Alfredo Rohaidy: “It’s an underground spring, so the water is rejuvenating, is what I’ve been told.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Patch of Heaven Sanctuary

21900 SW 157th Ave.

Miami, FL 33170

786-719-9903

patchofheavensanctuary.org

Blue Lagoon Farm

14451 SW 252nd St.

Homestead, FL 33032

786-564-7118

bluelagoonfarmmiami.com

