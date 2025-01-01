Hackers get a bad reputation. Yeah, because they steal your stuff. But when it comes to hangovers, the word “hack” is awesome, especially if the word “bio” is in front of it. Biohack is using technology to give you back your groove for the New Year.

A bachelorette party gone bad equals a face tattoo and a hangover no one ever wants.

But at The Biohack Lab, hangover cures start with an icy cold experience.

Mathieu Folliot: “The cryo is just amazing. You’re going to be here only for 3 minutes, so we don’t have the time to turn you into an ice cube. You’re just going to be cold.”

Michael Andreyev, Feeling Good: “Let’s do it. Alright!”

Mathieu Folliot: “Your body is secreting cold shock proteins, creating also endorphins and dopamine and giving you all the hormones you love and making you feel amazing.”

Making you feel amazing is their specialty.

Mathieu Folliot: “Here at The Biohack Lab we offer a variety of services. We are harnessing a lot of things from nature using technology.”

Hydration is key.

Mathieu Folliot: “After the holidays, all this partying, all this drinking, we’re going to help you with hydration. The Nano V is a device that is creating easy water. They are breathing a mist of water. And that water is going to your lungs; now your body’s processing it. And using it to create more energy.”

From red light therapy to magnetic pulses on a mat, the lab has the formula to get you back on your feet.

Mathieu Folliot: “Infrared sauna is amazing to detoxify from within. The purpose of us using a sauna in that process is really to help and support the liver by creating heat shock proteins.”

The last stop at the bio-charger will enlighten you.

Mathieu Folliot: “It’s a device that’s completely passive. We call it a bonfire. It’s just by sitting next to it, you just feel amazing.”

Michael Andreyev: “I definitely feel better, especially after the cryotherapy and the biocharger. So I’m like 80 percent back and ready to go. Enjoy the rest of my family and drink more.”

