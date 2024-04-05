A dream is a wish your heart makes, at least according to Cinderella, and we’re on the same page when it comes to shoes. If your dream also includes a night of music, you’re in luck! There’s a fun concert coming to town this weekend that’s a real royal affair.

They’ve taken us to new heights, and under the sea.

And this weekend, Disney’s iconic princesses and their musical fairy god-fairy are taking over the Broward Center.

Benjamin Rauhala: “It’s sort of a cross between almost a Broadway show and then almost like the Disney Princess Eras Tour.”

Disney Princess: “‘The Concert’ brings the animated characters you know and love to life on stage, with the help of some Broadway divas.

Like SoFlo’s own Syndee Winters.

Syndee Winters: “I played Nala in Disney’s ‘The Lion King’ on Broadway, and I am celebrating Princess Tiana, Princess Merida, Queen Anna and Queen Nala.”

Syndee Winters (singing): “But I’ve climbed the mountain and crossed the river, and I’m almost there.”

Now, the show is not your typical concert experience.

Syndee Winters: “We get to have a 40-foot giant LED screen that plays the animations in the back while we sing some of these songs.”

Syndee Winters, Alyssa Fox, and Hiba Elchikhe (singing): “Let it go, let it go, and I’ll rise like the break of dawn.”

Alyssa Fox and Hiba Elchikhe are also joining the princess party.

Hiba Elchikhe: “I think that everyone can connect to Disney music generationally, right? So I think there’s something in it for everyone.”

Alyssa Fox: “It’s so amazing getting to connect with audiences in different cities, so we’re excited about joining you over there in Florida.”

And the best part is singing along.

Syndee Winters: “To get to be able to sing this music with the audience and, like, put the mic out and let them sing.”

Benjamin Rauhala: “You are all in the show with us. We love to hear you sing.”

And dressing up is encouraged.

Alyssa Fox: “It’s a really incredible thing to know that you can wear a gown and wear sparkles and wear a crown, even.”

Hiba Elchikhe: “Yeah.”

Alyssa Fox: “And still feel like a strong warrior.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Disney Princess: The Concert

April 7 at 2 p.m.

Broward Center for the Performing Arts

201 SW 5th Ave.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312

browardcenter.org/events/detail/disney-princess-the-concert-2024

