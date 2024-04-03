The 2024 iHeart Radio Music Awards went down in Los Angeles Monday night.

Just in case you missed it, here’s a recap of the night’s biggest winners.

Ludacris: “This is the 2024 iHeart Radio Music Awards.”

Justin Timberlake got the show started with a hyped performance.

Justin Timberlake: “Love it when it gets like this, Don’t stop, it’s your world.”

Avril Lavigne: “Get up get loud and get ready for Green Day.”

Green Day: “Do you want to be my girlfriend?”

Musical acts like “Landmark Award” recipient Green Day, Tate McCrae, and TLC were sprinkled throughout the show.

TLC: “A scrub is a guy that thinks he’s fly, Also known as a busta.”

As for the awards.

Katy Perry: “‘Kill Bill’, SZA.”

SZA took “Song of the Year” for “Kill Bill” and won “R&B Song of the Year,” “R&B Album of the Year,” and “R&B Artist of the Year.”

Stevie Wonder: “Beyonce!”

Stevie Wonder presented Queen Bee with the “Innovator Award.”

Beyonce: “I want to dedicate this award to all the innovators who have dedicated their lives and their art to creating shifts.”

Jennifer Hudson performed an tribute of “If I Can Turn Back Time,” then teamed with Cher herself for a duet of “Believe.”

Cher: “Believe in love.”

Jennifer Hudson: “After love, after love.”

That ending had some fans thinking Jen was trying to steal Cher’s spotlight but from the hug Cher gave her, I don’t think it mattered.

Plus she picked up an “Icon Award” from Meryl Streep.

Cher: “If you have a dream and stick with it, you will have a wonderful life and it probably will come true.”

Jennifer wasn’t the only one getting shade. JoJo Siwa got criticized for wearing a sexy outfit, over-the-top makeup, and spiked hair.

Taylor Swift: “I am so blown away and so thankful and I just can’t wait to keep having fun with you guys.”

Taylor Swift accepted “Artist of the Year” via video message. She also grabbed pop artist and tour of the year.

Ludacris: “Alright that’s it for the 2024 iHeart Music Awards everybody.”

Other winners included: Ice Spice for “Best New Hip-Hop Artist,” and country singer Jelly Roll picked up two awards for “Best New Artist” in the categories of pop and country.

