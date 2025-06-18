Rebel Wilson isn’t exchanging vows in “Bride Hard,” she’s exchanging gunfire. But guns didn’t stop the fun on the set. Rebel and the cast told Deco making this movie was a blast and a strong show of girl power.

Weddings usually come with a little drama. But this one? Try gowns and guns.

In “Bride Hard,” Rebel Wilson plays a secret agent who’s a secret disaster when it comes to being a bridesmaid. And let’s just say, she loved the concept.

Rebel Wilson: “I just knew we could have fun on the set and that this was going to be a unique mix of action and comedy.”

She’s trying to be there for her BFF’s big day. But when a mercenary group crashes the reception, her maid-of-honor moment turns into a full-blown mission.

Rebel reunites with her “Pitch Perfect” co-star, Anna Camp. But this time, instead of acapella it’s more like aca-explosion.

Anna Camp: “It’s so much fun and, like, I love her comedy so much, we improv so well together that it just feels like ‘I can’t wait to get to set’ everyday on this movie because I couldn’t wait to go act with her. She’s so talented and just so incredible and so fun.”

Rebel Wilson: “No. Anna is the real talented one.”

Sure, it’s about saving the day, but it’s really about showing up for your best friend, even if the venue’s on fire.

Anna Camp: “The core theme of it for me, was, like, friendship and being loyal to your best friend and having a great group of girls around you and a great girl squad. I was like, ‘Immediately sign me up, this looks perfect’ Pitch perfect!”

Also in the bridal party? Gigi Zumbado, who said this movie is as fun behind-the-scenes as it looks on screen.

Gigi Zumbado: “I’m in my girls girl era, you know, I’m very proud of being a girls girl and getting the girls together, and some healthy, fun, female chaos! I think it’s a fun ride and I think guys are gonna love it too, but I think the sisterhood of it is a blast!”

And if someone tried to mess with their best friend’s wedding day in real life? The girls are prepared.

Anna Camp: “I would set booby traps everywhere for the bad guy.”

Rebel Wilson: “In real life, I would go to the security guard and say ‘Hey, I don’t think that person is not supposed to be here. Can you, like, get rid of them?'”

Gigi Zumbado: “I’m going after them, I’m going hard, you’re not embarrassing my girl on her big day, no way!”

“Bride Hard” crashes into theaters June 20. It’s the wedding movie you didn’t know you needed, complete with heels, action and a whole lot of heart.

