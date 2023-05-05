Miami Race Week is here, and there are celebrity sightings all around town. The FLA Arena in Sunrise was packed with stars last night for Wooshi World Celebrity Basketball Classic, and they put on a slam-dunk show.

Johnny G: “Wooshi is a digital influencer. Miami needed Wooshi to bring out some positive energy, and last night we launched him. Wow, was it on fire last night.”

The first-ever “Wooshi World Celebrity Basketball Classic” brought out two star-studded teams, and they both showed off some game moves.

Larsa Pippen was there and hit the red carpet.

Larsa Pippen: I feel great. I feel like I’m super excited. I’m really looking forward to see my girlfriends play basketball.”

And her co-stars from “The Real Housewives of Miami” also came game ready.

Alexia Echevarria: “I have my Jordans on. I came to play”

Guerdy Abraira: “I just came to slay.”

Marysol Patton: “I’ve never been, I mean have you ever been on a court and played professional basketball before?”

Nicole Martin: “As a cheerleader, not as a basketball player.”

Larsa’s boyfriend, Marcus Jordan, comes from a winning household, since he is Michael Jordan’s son, so a “w” is a must.

Marcus Jordan: “I feel great. It’s a tight game, it’s at half-time. I’m optimistic that we’re going to win.”

Real b-ballers like L.A. Lakers’ Davon Reed and Monte Morris from the Washington Wizards both had some pointers.

Monte Morris: “We coaching. I know my players going to shoot a lot of 3’s. I’m going to tell them to shoot a lot of 3’s.”

Davon Reed: “Right, fast break, rebound, or run. Let’s get out. Let’s push the tempo.”

There’s definitely some competition coming from R&B singer Jacquees.

Jacquees: “If I win tonight, it’s just another win for the books. You know, we’re used to winning. We don’t like losing.”

But country star Jimmie Allen is bringing his “A” game.

Jimmie Allen: “It’s fun, but I’m like super competitive. Show the people what we do in country music. We hoop, too.”

At the end, Team Jordan won. Yay! And all the Housewives got along.

Of course, it doesn’t matter who won, because it’s all to raise money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

