You know him as Melissa Gorga’s fit and feisty husband on “The Real Housewives of New Jersey,” but Joe’s adding funny to that list of f-words on his new “Jersey Boyz” comedy tour, coming to SoFlo this Friday.

From real house husband to real TMI comedian…

Forget Bravo. “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Joe Gorga is coming to a stage near you.

Joe Groga: “I just talk about my crazy life. Listen, it works because I’ve been on reality TV for 12 years, and it’s been a success.”

Crazy is probably right. So is and fabulous.

You’ll hear about it all. And by all I mean…

Joe Gorga: “I talk about our personal life and sexual stuff, and she gets so embarrassed, and it’s great!”

He’s talking about his wife Melissa. Girl, we feel for you!

But she knows how to keep her man in line.

Joe Gorga: “She has said to me, ‘If you talk about that one more time, we’ll get a divorce.’ I swear on my parents in heaven.”

Joe performs at the Aventura Arts and Cultural Center this Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Joe Gorga: “If you don’t have health insurance, I’m not responsible, because if you laugh so hard and crack a rib, don’t look at me!”

And this Jersey boy loves him some SoFlo.

Joe Gorga: “As soon as my last son is graduating, he’s going to say, ‘Where you going, Dad?’ ‘I’m packed. You see that U-Haul? I’m heading to Florida! Gone!'”

Now to all that recent drama between Joe and nieces Gia and Melania, over things he’s said about their father, Joe Giudice.

Joe Gorga: “My sister is telling me things that he’s done to her, or that he’s saying now, and I’m just protecting my sister.”

Gia wasn’t having it.

Joe Gorga: “I really don’t do anything but love everybody. I have a right to be angry.”

But Joe tells me this family keeps it movin’, mostly.

Joe Gorga: “If I don’t move on, it would be ugly, and I don’t want to go back.”

But, let’s end this story on a lighter note, shall we?

Joe! Not that kinda light! Ay, ay, ay! Not the creamy spinach, Joe!

To get tickets to Joe’s show in Aventura this Friday, with special guest Mike Marino, click here.

