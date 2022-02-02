Time flies when you’re having fun. Can you believe “Dirty Dancing” turns 35 this year? It is a big birthday, and to celebrate, Fox is heading back to the place the classic movie was filmed for a good old fashioned dance-off.

You know what they say.

Patrick Swayze (as Johnny Castle): “Nobody puts Baby in a corner.”

“Dirty Dancing” is a classic, with one of the best dance scenes in movie history.

But Tuesday night, “The Real Dirty Dancing” premieres on Fox. It’s a celebrity dance-off like no other.

Eight stars pair off and compete to become the ultimate Baby and Johnny in honor of the film’s 35th anniversary.

But host Stephen “Twitch” Boss says the show’s about way more than just who’s got the best moves.

Stephen “Twitch” Boss: “It’s definitely about the dancing, but it’s also about so much personality and so much growth, and you get to see everybody really throw themselves into the dance, you know what I mean? ‘Cause with a title like ‘Real Dirty Dancing,’ you know you’re gonna have to get down.”

One of the celebs getting down is actress Anjelah Johnson-Reyes.

Anjelah Johnson-Reyes: “We get to redo dances from the movie, acting out scenes from the movie, which was incredible to be there where they actually filmed the movie and to be able to act it out ourselves.”

Twitch isn’t your average host. He’s also a dancer.

Stephen “Twitch” Boss: “I love to dance, but I also love watching people dance, I really do. I love watching people dance, and I think something that I brought was not only just hosting but, like, almost like a little bit of mentorship.”

He says becoming Baby and Johnny comes down to trust.

Stephen “Twitch” Boss: “It is really a collaboration of like, two different energies kinda coming together, you know what I mean? And that’s what makes it so magical to watch.”

As for taking on the film’s iconic lift in the show…

Stephen “Twitch” Boss: “Thank goodness for water. The many times that we did practice this in the show, there was a bunch of face plants in the water, but thank goodness it was water.”

The winning team will take home money for the charity of their choice.

You can catch the premiere of "The Real Dirty Dancing," Tuesday at 9:00 p.m.

