It’s that time of year when the Magic City gets a serious fashion makeover! That’s right! Miami Fashion Week starts today, and this year, trust us—it’s gonna be hotter than ever! And we aren’t talking about the weather, we’re talking about the style!

Miami Fashion Week is known for showcasing cutting-edge fashion, where glamour meets innovation.

Lourdes Fernandez-Velasco, Strut a Pose: “Miami Fashion Week is the second largest fashion week in the Americas. We are included in the important dates, alongside Milan, London, Paris, and New York.”

We’re talking about top-tier models. Plus local and exclusive collections from all around the world!

Lourdes Fernandez-Velasco, Strut a Pose: “It relates to art, sustainability, innovation, and music, so it’s a lot of things all together that happen throughout the week.”

And it’s more than just a fashion show; it’s a celebration of Miami’s one-of-a-kind style and energy!

Lourdes Fernandez-Velasco, Strut a Pose: “Lots of new things, new dates, for instance, this is the first time we’re hosting Miami Fashion Week in November, which is super exciting. We’re having new editions to the calendar; we have new designers.”

And a So-Flo brand that is strutting their stuff on the runway this year is “Sigal.”

Sigal Cohen, Palm Chic: “It’s my first time showing at Miami Fashion Week. Sigal is a resort wear brand. It was born here in Miami.”

And it’s all designed from hand-painted watercolor and ink-based art!

Sigal Cohen, Palm Chic: “The collection brings that same Miami flair that all of my collections have. Mixed in and blended in with some Americana influence!”

Think sunshine, tropical prints, and fabrics that say, “I’m on a beach, but make it fashion.“

Sigal Cohen, Palm Chic: “You’re gonna see a lot of paisley, a lot of ombres; they look a little bit like the sunrises. It’s a little bit about the woman that wears Sigal takes adventure with grace and takes it everywhere she goes. And here we have Antonella and Maggie. They’re from Select Model, and they are wearing our newest collections!”

“Sigal” is about to take us to paradise one outfit at a time!

Sigal Cohen, Palm Chic: “Miami is its muse, and so I want people to see that there’s something brewed here, and it’s not only to wear here, but they can take it out into the world.”

