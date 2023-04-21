Ray Romano is a comedian, actor and now writer and director.

But it’s not much of a stretch, since he’s just going from King of Queens to Somewhere in Queens.

Ray Romano is Mr. Leo russo in Somewhere in Queens. Leo is just a dad who wants his son to get a full-ride to college.

But when the teen experiences his first heartbreak, the chance to play college ball goes out the window.

That is until Leo starts to meddle with his kid’s love life.

Ray Romano: “This character is living vicariously through his son and he feels very small in his real life.”

Ray wasn’t just the main character in the film, it was also his first time writing and directing.

Ray Romano: “For the main cast it was fun just to write and hear them say the words because you can put the words down there, but if somebody doesn’t bring them to life it’s not going to work.”

The one thing he didn’t need to direct?

His son Sticks’ basketball skills; since Jacob Ward already knew how to play.

Jacob Ward: “I played through high school, and I didn’t have the same minutes per game average as Sticks.”

But what he loved the most was the relationship between Sticks and Leo.

Jacob Ward: “I think I really relate to the idea, relate to having a dad that cares a lot and that is going to misstep the care. I think it’s a really awesome part of that relationship because it’s very real.”

For Sadie Stanley, who played Sticks’ girlfriend Dani, she loved the character’s care-free attitude.

Sadie Stanley: “She’s just the coolest girl ever I want to be like her. She inspired me a lot while we were filming. I was just in her mind a lot, I was feeling super confident.”

Well young love might not always last, but the love between a father and son, that lasts a lifetime

