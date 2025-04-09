Rascal Flatts’ frontman is going a little bit country, and a little bit pop and a little bit Latin. Our frontman, Deco’s Alex Miranda, is live in Fort Lauderdale with a behind-the-scenes look at Gary LeVox’s new music video.

Don’t hold my beer, hold the umbrella instead.

Rascal Flatts’ Gary LeVox teamed up with superstar Akon and Latin sensation De la Ghetto to drop the international banger “Hold the Umbrella.”

Gary LeVox: “The vibe is exactly what the song is. See, yeah, look at, see? You’re already doing it.”

Akon: “International artists as we are, we always look for that moment to where we can collaborate, because I’ve been trying to collaborate like this all my life and trying to find a way to fit country in.”

De la Ghetto: “I’m feeling good. I’m excited and blessed just to be in the presence of these two gentlemen right here. You know, Gary, Akon, GZ, three worlds in one. It’s a beautiful thing.”

And we watched the juggernaut shoot the music video at DAER Nightclub inside Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

It’s all about that little, adorable umbrella inside your favorite tropical cocktail.

De la Ghetto: “It’s about drinking, having fun.”

Alex Miranda: “Gary, I can have that cocktail with the umbrella inside. I mean, I have no problem with that. Do you have to remove it?”

Gary LeVox: “Yeah, it just gets in the way. Yeah, it just gets in the way.”

Alex Miranda: “What is your go-to, kind of sexy, tropical cocktail when you’re ready to have that nice ‘hold the umbrella’ moment in your life?”

Akon: Well, you know, I’m more of a mocktail drinker, but, you know, piña colada’s mine, for sure.”

De la Ghetto: “Tequila and pineapple.”

Gary LeVox: “The piña colada.”

Alex Miranda: “When the camera rolls, and you’re on a music video set, what moves come out?”

De la Ghetto: “We just vibe out. We just have fun.”

Akon: “Well, you know, the idea is to bring the sexy out. The key is just to be yourself and do what you would naturally do anyway.”

Alex Miranda: “For example, if this was the music video right now, there’s like a lot of pointing at the camera sometimes. Should I be like doing that hip thrust that you showed me? Akon, we’re talking about an umbrella, OK, don’t get crazy.”

Akon: ‘I’m laughing at your hump.”

Gary said this trio is the perfect musical recipe.

Gary LeVox: “They made the song what it was, you know. I could have, you know, hold the umbrella.”

That’s the sneak peek here on Deco Drive. I want you guys to stream this song everywhere globally May 16.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.