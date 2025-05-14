If your suit is pressed and your gown ready to bling, then Trick Daddy has a black-tie affair you don’t want to miss. The legendary rapper will be dressed to impress, backed by big sounds. Deco got the scoop with the backdrop of soul food at a South Florida eatery.

SoFlo’s very own Trick Daddy is in his seasoned era.

Trick Daddy: “I’m full-grown now, as you can see, so I wanted to do something with some elegance.”

And mashing hip-hop with sophistication is the goal at the Miramar Cultural Center on Friday.

Trick Daddy: “It’s a black-tie affair; you wanna come looking very, very elegant. And ladies want to be super sexy here. They can throw a little bling in there if they want to. But no more shining diamonds; those don’t glisten in the light.”

What continues to shine are his hits, but this time with a big band feel.

Trick Daddy: “We got the orchestra, then I got Bigg D, one of the producers of one of my biggest records.”

Bigg D: “This is the first time we ever did something like this. Trick has performed with the band, but not with a band and an orchestra.”

With a 50-piece ensemble, you can count on high energy.

Bigg D: “We got violins, we got trumpets, we got saxophones, we have everything. You won’t fall asleep with this show.”

Trick’s cooking it up, not just on stage, but also on YouTube.

Trick Daddy: “I have a cooking show, it’s called ‘Bitch, I Got My pots,’ where I invite celebrities, entertainers, actors, comedians and athletes to come to the show, and we discuss a lot of the main topics that are going on around the world, and we discuss food.”

At Sunday’s Eatery in Miami Gardens, Trick’s food is available to taste in real life with his own seasoning.

Trick Daddy: “And we mixed a whole bunch of stuff together, and this can season anything. Not, no mermaid, don’t put it on mermaid. This going to be bad on a mermaid.”

From their original fried ribs to yummy mac and cheese, it’s giving a different taste of the South.

Trick Daddy: “So we named it Sundays; that way, you can get a soul food meal six days out of the week, ’cause we close on Tuesdays. What better place to do it [than] Miami Gardens?”

Tickets for Trick Daddy with Bigg D’s Band & Orchestr go from $16 to $40 and starts at 8 p.m. this Friday.

FOR MORE INFO:

Trick Daddy with Bigg D’s Band & Orchestra

May 16 at 8 p.m.

Miramar Cultural Center

2400 Civic Center Place

Miramar, FL 33025

Tickets





Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.