Hot girls need fuel to run, and hottie Megan Thee Stallion is filling up as the new face of Dunkin’.

Megan is bending and sipping at different Dunkin’s, like this one in Kendall. She even brought her hot boyfriend.

As part of her “Dunk N’ Pump” campaign, the rapper is all about getting fit with protein refreshers.

Now, fans can grab a free limited edition “Hot Girls Run on Dunkin'” reusable cup with a purchase of a protein-rich drink.

The pop-up is only available at participating locations so do your research.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.