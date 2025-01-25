Rapper Ja Rule is no stranger to the Billboard Hot 100, or E11EVEN Nightclub in downtown Miami, where you can catch him in concert Saturday night.

But now he’s taking on the whiskey world, and on Friday, at Casadonna, I tried the honey infused Amber & Opal. It’s sweet, but not too sweet, smoky, but not too smoky … so, baby girl, put it on meeeee!

Ja Rule (rapping): “What’s my [expletive] name?”

Jennifer Lopez (singing): “R-U-L-E.”

Ja Rule: “Sometimes I don’t know if they’re saying ‘R-U-L-E’ or ‘Are you ready?’ or ‘Are you Elly?'”

FYI: J.Lo is spelling Ja Rule’s name there. R-U-L-E. Get it? And the rapper has so many hits…

Ja Rule (singing): “Girl, your stare, those eyes.”

Ashanti (singing): “I love it when you look at me, baby.”

We could have called him Ja Rules the Charts … but now he wants to rule the whiskey world, with his own Amber & Opal brand, sweetened with honey, and now for sale in Florida.

Ja Rule: “We wanted to make something that was for me, too, you know, the whiskey curious.”

Alex Miranda: “I hope so!”

[Ja Rule laughs.]

Ja Rule: “It has that softer taste. It’s not as aggressive.”

And is late night party approved.

Alex Miranda: “Are the hangovers any better with this brand than any other brand?”

Ja Rule: “I was drinking some last night, and I feel great.”

Alex Miranda: “You feel good?”

[Ja Rule laughs.]

Alex Miranda: “Well, I finished a bottle last night, too ,but I didn’t tell you. I feel fantastic today.”

Fans can buy their own bottles from Ja himself on Saturday inside Total Wine & More on Miami Beach, beginning at 2 p.m.

Ja Rule: “Come on by, holla at the Rule, get your bottle signed.”

Alex Miranda: “Now, are you going to judge us if we’re taking shots in front of you?”

Ja Rule: “Absolutely not! I’m going to be taking shots with you!”

Alex Miranda: “Well, that’s going to be a lot of shots!”

And Saturday night, catch his E11EVEN Nightclub residency in downtown Miami…

Alex Miranda: “So what is a Ja Rule show like? And what can we expect?”

Ja Rule: “It’s electric, a lot of fun, just energy.”

…before the “Where The Party At Tour” later this year, with fellow famous friends.

Ja Rule: “It’s me and Nelly and Eve and Jermaine Dupri and Fabolous and Chingy, so it’s a cool group.”

But back to the liquor, here at Casadonna in Edgewater.

Alex Miranda: “It’s, uh – I don’t know, whatever, noon or something? Let’s get going.”

First, a shot, to set the palate.

Alex Miranda: “I’m tasting the sweetness of the honey. I’m tasting the smoky finish.”

Now, his signature Amber Rush, a twist on the gold rush.

Ja Rule: “As you can see, I don’t really make drinks and [expletive]. It’s not what I do.”

Alex Miranda: “Just drink ’em.”

Ja Rule: “I just drink ’em.”

Ja Rule: [smacks lips] “It’s not bad. I made a good one, I think.”

Alex Miranda: “Damn, that’s so good!”

And, if you want to mix one…

Ja Rule: “Honey-botanical whiskey. We use agave syrup, because we already have the honey in the whiskey. and then just some good old lemon juice.”

Sweet.

Ja Rule: “And there you go.”

Alex Miranda: [coughs] “Cheers.”

Alex Miranda: “Oh, man!”

Thanks, J-A-R-U-E-L?

Ja Rule: “It’s 5 o’clock somewhere, man, I’m trying to tell you.” [laughs]

Meet Ja Rule and buy a bottle, or more, at Total Wine & More located at 1139 5th Street in Miami Beach at 2 p.m.

The world tour stops at the iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach on Sept. 9.

FOR MORE INFO:

Amber & Opal Spirits

amberopalspirits.com

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.